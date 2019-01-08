AMRA Medical Welcomes Rosemary Shull as Senior Vice President, Global Business Development & Marketing

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Shull will operate as Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Marketing located in New York, USA. She will manage a team of Business Development and Marketing Professionals based in the United States, Europe and Japan. Shull is known for her ability to establish long-term relationships that lead to successful customer experiences.

Ms. Shull also brings 15 years of medical imaging project management and sales experience with her, having worked for VirtualScopics, Inc. (now BioTelemetry Research), Bio-Optronics, Inc., and Legacy Spine, LLC. She has mastered several emerging markets and products and used her prior experience in education to train, instruct and get buy-in for new technologies. Prior to joining AMRA Medical, Ms. Shull was the Vice President of Sales with VisualDx.

AMRA Medical's CEO, Eric Converse, is delighted to have Rosemary Shull on the team:

"Rosemary is a natural fit for AMRA. Her experience with science-lead pharma relationships in the medical imaging industry is unparalleled and I cannot wait for her to get started."

Rosemary joins the AMRA team at a pivotal moment in the company's history. AMRA® Profiler recently received FDA clearance for clinical use and 2018 sales have had a very strong finish. The team looks forward to continued and growing collaborations with its customers.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA (www.AMRAmedical.com) is a ground-breaking international digital health company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition assessment, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights – all from a single, 6-minute, whole-body MRI. AMRA was founded in 2010 as a spin-off of Linköping University, Sweden, with the aim to support transformative care and vital decision-making from clinical research to health and wellness.

