AMRA Technology Added to Dallas Hearts and Minds Study, Expands AMRA's Population Database for Body Composition

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRA Medical has entered into an agreement to support the Dallas Hearts and Minds Study with its Body Composition Profile (BCP) measurements which are focused on muscle and fat. The measurements, derived from magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), will be used to perform next generation phenotyping on the study population. AMRA measurements replace old measurements, like body mass index (BMI), with more meaningful and participant specific data to enhance the understanding of metabolic health.

Crude measures used in studies to capture fat storage (e.g. BMI) "provide limited insight into the broad variability in fat storage between individuals and across different race and ethnic subgroups" (per the study prospectus). AMRA's unique whole-body MRI technique captures quantitative measures of liver fat, visceral adipose tissue and muscle volumes. These measurements, added to the original study, provide critical insights into variability in fat storage and enable investigation of fat's impact on functional and cognitive health in a diverse population.

The Dallas Hearts and Minds Study builds on to the Dallas Heart Study, originally funded by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation in 1999. This follow on research will study 2,600 healthy, middle-age adults including approximately 2,000 original Dallas Heart Study participants and an additional 600 Hispanic participants. AMRA's MRI-based analytics focuses on how fat distribution and muscle status influence both the diseased and healthy aging phenotype through Body Composition Profiling.

AMRA (www.amramedical.com) is a groundbreaking international digital health company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition assessment, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights – all from a single, rapid, whole-body MRI. AMRA was founded in 2010 as a spin-off of Linköping University, Sweden, with the aim to support transformative care and vital decision-making from clinical research to health and wellness.

