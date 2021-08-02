AMResorts® Launches AMR™ Collection to Further Strengthen Market Positioning

The launch strategically coincides with the 20 th anniversary of AMResorts ® and builds on its history of serving loyal resort guests who expect the best vacation experiences and innovation. Twenty years ago, the group reintroduced the all-inclusive concept as a luxury experience. AMResorts ® ' innovative approach – which elevated food and beverage, entertainment, world-class spas and beachfront settings – quickly became the industry standard worldwide. The master brand is the result of a successful track record of developing unique brands, now optimized to define and deliver what travelers want into the future. AMR ™ Collection is introduced with a new tagline 'Celebrate Every Moment', which represents the group's philosophy and lifelong commitment to creating memories for every lifestyle and stage of life. The resort brands are dedicated to helping guests celebrate all moments without the need for a special occasion. For the collection, 'Celebrate Every Moment' also signifies a higher customer lifetime value and further defines the customer journey.

"'Celebrate Every Moment' captures the feeling we aim to create for every guest through the memories made at AMR™ Collection resorts – it reflects what vacation means for travelers today more than ever," said Erica Doyne, SVP of Marketing and Communications for AMResorts®. "Throughout our history, and during this past year especially, we have learned that everyday moments are worth celebrating, and AMR™ Collection offers the ideal backdrop to do just that."

Doyne adds, "The AMR™ Collection master brand ties the portfolio together for enhanced recognition and helps consumers connect multiple brands under one trusted name. From a business perspective, the collection's structure will help cultivate strong and consistent brands and drive revenue through strategic marketing efforts, while increasing the portfolio's overall enterprise value."

Looking ahead, AMR™ Collection will include new product line extensions to accommodate market segment preferences, and further differentiate the adults-only and family-friendly resorts. By focusing on lifestyle and life stages through the updated brand structure, there is unlimited growth potential for the collection, while the resorts will better meet guest expectations and deliver the most value for their vacation.

"For the last two decades, AMResorts® has revolutionized the all-inclusive segment and led the industry in innovation. The AMR™ Collection's signature vacation concept will continue to do just that," said Gonzalo del Peón, Group President for AMResorts® Americas & Global Commercial. "Once we've raised the bar, we challenge ourselves to raise it again with an eye on the future."

AMR™ Collection includes Secrets®, Dreams® and Breathless® Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua® Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. The company has grown to become one of the largest portfolios of all-inclusive branded luxury resorts in the Americas, tripling in size in the last decade, and is currently experiencing a massive expansion in Europe. The portfolio offers 102 properties across 36 beachfront destinations and eight countries and has been the first to introduce the all-inclusive experience to new locales such as St. Martin and Macao Beach in the Dominican Republic.

About AMR ™ Collection

The AMR™ Collection includes six distinct resort and hotel brands designed to celebrate every moment for every lifestyle and stage of life including Secrets®, Dreams®, Breathless® Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua® Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. The AMR™ Collection of brands is continuously raising the all-inclusive concept to a new level of luxury with its signature Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury®, and Unlimited-Fun® programs. Located throughout Mexico, Jamaica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, St. Martin, and Spain, the 102 award-winning properties under the AMR™ Collection treat every guest to premium accommodations, desirable locations, and extraordinary inclusions. Visit the AMR™ Collection of brands: Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas. AMR™ Collection will manage Now Emerald Cancun until it transitions to the Dreams Resorts & Spas brand. Images, logos and informational material about the AMR™ Collection of brands and properties are available at amresorts.com/mediasite/media.

