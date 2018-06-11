AMRI and Metrion Biosciences collaborate to offer ion channel drug discovery services

As part of the agreement, AMRI will be able to offer its customers access to Metrion's broad portfolio of assay tools and technologies for ion channel screening, cardiac safety profiling and neuroscience applications. Metrion's customers will benefit in turn from ready access to AMRI's suite of integrated drug discovery solutions, including expertise in medicinal chemistry, high content imaging, cell-based assays, high-throughput screening and screening by mass spectrometry.

"Ion channel drug discovery is of high interest to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, so it is logical that we would partner with one of the leaders in this field," said Rory Curtis, Ph.D., vice president, Discovery Biology and Pharmacology, and site head of AMRI Buffalo. "Metrion offers expertise across a range of important ion channel services that complement AMRI's traditional drug discovery portfolio, providing a comprehensive solution to customers looking to develop new drugs against ion channel targets."

"We are impressed with AMRI's depth of expertise, range of drug discovery services and technologies, and track record of success" noted Andrew Southan, chief operating officer of Metrion. "The combination of Metrion's ion channel expertise and AMRI's drug discovery services allows the companies to offer clients a uniquely comprehensive and highly skilled approach to novel ion channel targets. The collaboration also gives Metrion broader access to North American markets."

About AMRI



AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development, Analytical Services, API Manufacturing and Drug Product. For more information about AMRI, visit www.amriglobal.com.

About Metrion Biosciences



Metrion Biosciences is a specialist ion-channel contract research organization and drug discovery business. The Company provides customers with access to a range of high quality ion channel assays on a fee-for-service or collaboration basis. Metrion Biosciences' specialist ion channel expertise includes an industry leading panel of in vitro cardiac ion channel safety assays, translational native cell and phenotypic assays for neurological and cardiotoxicity testing, and a range of other ion channel screening services such as cell line development and optimization. Metrion Biosciences is able to provide tailored assay formats, data analysis and reporting solutions, effective project management and quality assured data packages. For more information, see: www.metrionbiosciences.com

