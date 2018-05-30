AMRI to Participate in Panel Discussion at BIO International Convention

The interactive panel will discuss considerations would-be entrepreneurs need to convince investors and potential partners that they have de-risked their programs as much as possible and share case studies of successes and failures. The session titled, "What Drug Hunters Look for in Early Stage Assets," will include experienced entrepreneurs, pharma developers and service providers.

"Early assets offer significant promise for targeting new avenues to treat disease in ways that have yet to be tapped by established companies; however, a molecule that hits a target may still carry significant discovery and development risks," said Michele Luche. "The experienced panelists will bring a range of perspectives on this important topic."

Session Name: What Drug Hunters Look for in Early Stage Assets

Date/Time: June 4, 2018, 1:00 PM – 2:15 PM ET

Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Room 206AB

Moderator: Ed Silverman, STAT senior writer and Pharmalot columnist.

Panelists: Michele Luche; Daniel P. Gold, PhD., President & Chief Executive Officer, MEI Pharma; Margaret Porter Scott, Director, Biochemical and Cellular Pharmacology, Genentech; and Jake McDonald, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Lovelace Biomedical.



To arrange and schedule a meeting with AMRI (Booth No. 1011) while attending BIO, please make a request here.

