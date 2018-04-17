AMRI Wins Renewal of 10-year NIH Contract to Support the Blueprint Neurotherapeutics Network

The BPN provides non-dilutive support for small molecule drug discovery and development for companies and academic researchers looking to develop new medicines to treat nervous system disorders. The program gives successful applicants access to NIH-funded contract research organizations (CROs) like AMRI for outsourced discovery solutions. Services supported by this contract will include exploratory chemistry, hit-to-lead and lead optimization efforts, including structure-activity-relationship (SAR) analysis and design, synthesis, in vitro ADMET studies, and computer-aided drug discovery. Under this new award, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), which manages the BPN, now also has the opportunity to leverage AMRI's additional capacity and medicinal chemistry capabilities at its state-of-the-art Drug Discovery Center of Excellence in Buffalo, New York.

"The NINDS contract renewal is a testament to AMRI's reputation as a trusted partner in drug discovery, its proven track record, commitment to excellence and customer focus," said Chris Conway, AMRI's senior vice president and head of drug discovery, chemical development and analytical services. "AMRI is excited to continue building upon our long-standing relationship with the NIH. We fully support the BPN's mission of aiding scientists working in disease areas with unmet needs through the provision of experienced consultants and top-notch CRO support."

"We look forward to continuing our successful BPN collaboration with AMRI and hope the services and support they provide to our scientists will help accelerate the development of novel therapies for a wide range of neurological disorders," said Charles Cywin, Ph.D., program director at NINDS.

In addition to this latest award, AMRI has three other prime contracts with the NIH and serves as a dedicated center for the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Chemical Biology Consortium (CBC), providing medicinal chemistry, compound profiling, in vitro ADMET, protein biochemistry, cancer cell biology and preclinical development services, as needed. AMRI's participation in the CBC is through a subcontract with Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., the prime contractor for NCI's Frederick National Lab for Cancer Research.

AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development, Analytical and Solid State Services, API Manufacturing and Drug Product.

