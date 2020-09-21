AmRisc Wholesale Rebrands to Waypoint Wholesale

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmRisc Group, a managing general underwriter for catastrophe and special property insurance, announced they have rebranded their AmRisc Wholesale division to Waypoint Wholesale. In addition to the new brand, they have also unveiled a new logo for the Waypoint Wholesale operating company focused on their wholesale distribution channel.

"We are excited to announce the rebrand of our wholesale operation. As indicated by the Waypoint name, the new brand will better guide our clients to navigate between our solutions and eliminate confusion," said Brian Reid, CEO, AmRisc Group. "The Waypoint Wholesale production division will remain under the same leadership and structure, reporting to Laura Beckmann, AmRisc Group's President and Chief Operating Officer," said Reid.

"The new Waypoint Wholesale logo is a compass rose with the eight principal directions used in navigation," said John Horton, Chief Market Officer of AmRisc Group. "While the name and logo may have changed, our focus on results-driven underwriting for our carrier partners and delivering excellent service to our wholesale producers remains as strong as ever," said Horton.

The Waypoint Wholesale brand joins Chronos Retail, AmRisc Online, and Insurisk, under the AmRisc Group umbrella.

About AmRisc LLC

AmRisc LLC is a market leader in underwriting catastrophe and special property insurance. With $1.5 billion in annual written premium, AmRisc partners with the world's leading insurance carriers to provide unmatched capacity to meet the complete specialty coverage needs of our customers. Established in 2000, AmRisc Group is a subsidiary of Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc., the sixth largest insurance broker in the U.S. Learn more at www.amrisc.com.

For More Information Contact

Katrina Kotrla

Assistant Vice President

[email protected]

346.260.7707

SOURCE AmRisc

Related Links

http://www.amrisc.com

