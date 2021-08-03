Amrit Ray, MD, MBA Joins CorEvitas Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CorEvitas, LLC welcomes Amrit Ray, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors. CorEvitas [kohr-eh'-vi-tahs] is the built-for-purpose provider of gold-standard real-world evidence, striving to advance patient care by generating high quality curated data on newly approved therapies.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of CorEvitas. With a 20-year track record of excellence in real-world evidence, CorEvitas is a visionary organization. I have dedicated my professional career to advancing medical breakthroughs and championing healthcare access for patients, and CorEvitas is fundamentally driven by the same motivation. Drawing on specialty data sets, a unique understanding of regulatory needs, and unparalleled standards for data analytics, CorEvitas is driving forward the field of real-world evidence. I look forward to partnering with the Board and management team to help advance the company's mission: to uncover deep clinical insights that lead to safer, more effective treatments and better patient care," notes Dr. Ray.

Dr. Ray brings a wealth of expertise in biopharmaceutical R&D as a highly accomplished industry leader with three decades of healthcare experience. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Bain Capital Life Sciences, which invests in biopharma, medical device, diagnostics, and technology companies that drive medical innovation. Previously, Dr. Ray was Global President, R&D and Medical, and Executive Leadership Team member at Pfizer Upjohn, overseeing all Phase I-IV research and development, regulatory, safety and medical affairs for the organization. Prior to Pfizer, Dr. Ray served as Chief Medical Officer and R&D Leadership Team Member for pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson.

"CorEvitas continues to evolve as a global leader in real-world evidence. The future of this landscape includes a deeper, more holistic view of the patient and leverages real-world evidence to substantiate the health and safety of patients. Amrit's experience, building patient focus and healthcare access while propelling forward research and innovation will be pivotal to our growth as an organization," said Raymond Hill, CEO and Chairman of CorEvitas.

CorEvitas continues to build a leading position in real-world evidence across registries, patient experience, electronic health records, claims and data analytics, as well as precision medicine and biorepository solutions.

Providing curated data while leveraging a cloud-based secure technology platform enables the company to aggregate and process longitudinal data at scale and handle a broad spectrum of clinical and patient-reported outcomes. The organization is committed to ensuring the best therapies and care are delivered to the patients that need them the most.

Joe Rogers, Managing Director at Audax Private Equity, shares, "Dr. Ray is a renowned and experienced executive with a record of driving positive impact for patients and advancements for our healthcare system. His deep functional experience across R&D, medical affairs, and real-world evidence has contributed to advancing pipeline development while optimizing patient impact across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, and neuroscience to name a few. We anticipate his guidance and leadership in this space to have a significant impact on CorEvitas' corporate strategy and growth trajectory."

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $7 billion in more than 140 platforms and over 975 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About CorEvitasSM

CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas supports biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the US, Canada, and Japan, collecting data from almost 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, CorEvitas has supported post approval safety commitments for multiple newly approved treatments in autoimmune diseases for both U.S. and European regulators. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, MA. HealthiVibe, a subsidiary of CorEvitas, complements and strengthens the company's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. The HealthUnlocked technology platform hosts over 1.4M patients in hundreds of condition-specific communities and significantly expands the scope of patient experiential data. Through Health iQ, CorEvitas has access to a broad range of UK and international data sets across primary and secondary care, as well as deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions. Vestrum Health a leader in data analytics of retinal practice Electronic Health Records provides insightful views of retinal diseases across the drug life cycle. CorEvitas is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

