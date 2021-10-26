AMRN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Amarin Corporation plc Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: December 20, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amarin Corporation plc ("Amarin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMRN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Amarin between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amrn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (2) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (3) Amarin's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; and (4) Amarin was downplaying the true threat the ongoing ANDA litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amrn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Amarin you have until December 20, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

