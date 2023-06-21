Amrop's Global Chair Annika Farin Re-Elected for Three More Years

BRUSSELS , June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amrop Partnership, a premier leadership and Executive Search consultancy with 67 offices in 54 countries, re-elected Hamburg, Germany-based Annika Farin as Chair to direct the global group for a second term of three years.

Since her initial election in 2020, Farin, a Founding Partner of Amrop in Germany, has successfully led Amrop's global partnership through the pandemic while building a strong strategic alliance with US-based JM Search, and growing the group significantly.

"We still see Executive Search and leadership advisory as an art. It's supported yet challenged by so many current trends, among them social media and AI. Our founding partners created Amrop to offer bespoke services to our clients nearly 50 years ago, which today we are more committed to than ever", Farin said.

Asked about the reasons for her successful steering of the firm, Farin said: "We have nearly 200 strong, very entrepreneurial Partners around the globe. Our firm is all about stimulating ideas, allowing for communication and nurturing what is our strongest asset – our culture."

What is to come during her second term? "A lot is challenging our clients, be it the energy transformation, a lack of talent caused by an ageing workforce in many parts of the world, or the continuous need for better governance across industries. Our role as strategic advisors will develop even further during the next years. We are confident to grow our partnership even further."

Following the General Election, two new members were also appointed to the Global Board at Amrop: Jeff Rosin , Managing Partner at Amrop Rosin Canada, and Mikael Norr , a Managing Partner at Amrop Sweden.

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained executive search, Board and leadership advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas.

