AMS 2020 Exhibition: 3D Printing in Medicine, Dentistry & Metals (Boston, United States - February 11-12, 2020)

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Business of 3D Printing: Medicine, Dentistry and Metals - Gold Passport" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Track One: Medicine & Dentistry

Track Two: Metals (New!)



This must-attend Summit and Exhibition will be back in February 2020 for its third year, with a new conference track covering metals, as well its established coverage of medical/dental 3DP. As usual, the conference offers over 30 expert speakers, with this year's focus being on end-user experiences, as well as the vendor, materials company and regulatory perspectives. As always with AMS, attendees will learn the most effective procedures and business opportunities in the critical sectors of 3D printing on which AMS 2020 is focused.



The AMS 2020 Exhibition will give attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for metals printing and 3D printing in the medical/dental space, as well as the ability to network with other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. The 2019 event, held in Boston, drew attendees from countries and U.S. states. The 2020 event builds on the excitement generated last year.



Here's what to expect from AMS 2020:



Medical & Dental

An improved understanding of regulatory requirements affecting 3D printing in medicine and dentistry and how these factors vary internationally

Understanding how 3D printing is disrupting supply chains and transforming procedures at hospitals, labs, medical and dental offices

The latest on how 3D printing is enabling new procedures in medicine and dentistry

An update on the rapidly evolving area of 3D-printed medical and dental materials including biomaterials

Metals

A roadmap for the latest trend in metal 3DP: compact metal printers

Understanding of the role of hybrid printers in metal additive manufacturing

The latest on 3D printing of new kinds of metals including copper, refractory materials, etc.

Case studies for metal printing from the aerospace, automotive, oil and gas and other industry sectors

An update on the role of post-processing in metals-based additive manufacturing

The latest metals service bureau trends

In addition to hearing from practitioners, technologists and vendors, there will be sessions where the speakers will present their latest forecasts and intellectual property analysis for medical, dental and metals markets. There will also be plenty of time for attendees to meet, greet and conduct business.

Feb. 11-12 Includes

Entrance to Medicine/Dental & Metals Tracks

Continental Breakfast both days

Lunch Both Days

Exhibit Hall Entry

Feb. 11 Includes

Network Reception

Start Up Competition

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxbslz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

