AMS and TalentNet Partner to Curate Contingent Workers for the Growing Flexible Workplace

CLEVELAND and TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), a global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, and TalentNet , the industry leader of direct sourcing technology, formally announce their ongoing partnership to provide contingent labor direct sourcing solutions to U.S. organizations. The two companies have been successfully collaborating over the past 12 months to build talent pools of pre-qualified contingent workers for clients looking to leverage their brand to attract candidates, a growing trend among businesses. According to a 2021 Staffing Industry Analyst Report , 60% of survey respondents plan to explore direct sourcing in the next two years, more than any other workforce strategy.

"Direct sourcing requires a combination of expertise that includes curating robust talent pools and delivering technology solutions that seamlessly help clients attract and manage contingent workers," said Mark Jones , Executive Vice President, AMS. "As a result of our successful deployments for several Fortune 100 clients, we have developed an incredibly efficient operating flow that allows us to control costs, increase quality, focus on diversity and increase speed of execution, which are all critical for companies looking to ramp up hiring in an extremely competitive market where brand identity matters more than ever."

As contingent positions have become more important, companies have chosen to differentiate themselves from the competition by harnessing their brand and providing a better candidate experience. AMS engages candidates by leveraging TalentNet's technology, which delivers real-time job matching with a white label platform design that highlights the client's brand and values. The combined solution easily integrates with leading Vendor Management Systems to centralize candidate data and provides visibility into the candidate's skills, interests and availability, enabling better worker utilization, increased worker quality and significant cost savings.

"In an environment where access to talent has become more acute, companies need to change how they attract and manage contingent workers," said Justin Lumby, COO, TalentNet. "By engaging with them as valuable members of the team with the same priorities as full-time employees, organizations will not only be more successful at recruiting this talent pool, but also at creating a loyal workforce that returns for multiple engagements."

TalentNet introduced the world to a better way of sourcing in 2013 with the launch of the TalentNet contingent labor direct sourcing platform. Today, direct sourcing is one of the fastest-growing trends globally in talent acquisition. As the technology pioneer in direct sourcing, TalentNet empowers some of the world's leading brands to provide candidates with a seamless hiring experience while simplifying supply chain complexity and reducing cost.

TalentNet's mission is to transform how organizations engage and acquire talent. 'We won't stop innovating until all people, regardless of work type or background, are seen equally for what they are...people.' For more information, visit us at www.talentnet.com .

We are AMS. Formerly Alexander Mann Solutions, AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organizations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimizing workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 7,000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this True Workforce Dexterity—and we're here to help you achieve it. For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com.

