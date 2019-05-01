AMS celebrates two years of building the case for conservative, pro-growth solutions to climate change

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Market Solutions (AMS) is celebrating its two-year anniversary. Founded by conservative leaders, the organization is addressing two of America's most pressing challenges: the need to reduce airborne carbon pollution and grow the economy.

AMS supports a pro-growth policy that would eliminate harmful regulations and replace them with a revenue-neutral carbon tax that enables markets, instead of government, to allocate resources, stimulate innovation and capital investment, support clean energy, and effectively reduce carbon pollution.

"Given the latest science, addressing climate change is imperative," said AMS Chairman Jeffrey Williams. "A durable, market-based solution is necessary, not only to reduce airborne carbon pollution but to ensure the United States' economy is vibrant and strong to promote growth and opportunity for every American."

Since its inception, AMS has engaged directly with Republican policymakers and influential conservatives to cultivate support for pro-growth policies to address climate change. The organization also built a robust library of resources—including research papers/reports commissioned by prominent economists and academic institutions and its first publication, Carbon Tax Policy: A Conservative Dialogue on Pro-Growth Opportunities—that demonstrate the efficiency of a carbon tax.

"When we started, almost no Republicans acknowledged climate change, and none were discussing a carbon tax," explained Alex Flint, the executive director of AMS. "Today, a large part of the Republican caucus has acknowledged climate change, and a carbon tax is part of the debate on how to address it. We have a long way to go but have come a long way in 24 months."

