AMS Hospitality, the Hospitality Arm of The Allen Morris Company, Launches Sales of Atara, Autograph Collection Residences in St. George, Utah

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties Serves as Exclusive Listing Brokerage

The residences will afford owners and guests alike a one-of-a-kind residential experience

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS Hospitality, the hospitality arm of The Allen Morris Company, has launched luxury resort villa sales, Atara, Autograph Collection Residences in St. George, Utah.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Utah Properties serves as the exclusive listing brokerage for the resort's development. Locally owned and operated since 1976, BHHS Utah Properties has been a leading force in the growth of Utah's real estate market, with $5.13 billion in sales in 2021.

The 14-acre Atara resort and residences will feature a blend of 138 hotel rooms and suites, along with 136 impeccable for-sale villas. The stunning one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom villas will range in price from $800,000 to more than $2 million and feature oversized balconies, fireplaces, and mountain views. The highly anticipated groundbreaking is October 2023, with estimated completion in August 2025.

Located within Desert Color, southern Utah's premier 3,400-acre master-planned community, Atara mirrors the community's vision of connectivity and sustainability, maximizing the area's natural attributes. It is an oasis of a home that helps nurture a meaningful and well-rounded lifestyle. "Atara offers the perfect product for this new demographic who is comprised of people who like to do all the kinds of things we do here -- hiking, biking, cycling, climbing, Ironman World Champions to name a few – and now they can make Atara their basecamp while they partake in activities throughout St. George and Greater Zion, and have access to all the luxury amenities and services when they come back to the resort, " says Kevin Lewis, Director of Greater Zion Convention and Tourism.

The residential and resort community includes an open and elegant restaurant, with live-fire kitchen, indoor-outdoor dining, and a bar. The traditional American fare restaurant will offer distinctive seasonal specialties and source local ingredients as possible. A wellness-focused menu will also be offered to enhance the lives of residents and guests. Residents will have the option of in-residence dining from the restaurant to enjoy the luxury of having high-caliber cuisine in their own homes. Memorably-delicious options will also be served at the poolside café and bar.

The property features approximately 12,000 square feet of function space and over two acres of outdoor venue options for events such as weddings that will be complemented by the astounding backdrop of Utah's natural beauty.

In keeping with Desert Color's emphasis on the environment, Atara will feature a full-service spa incorporating the area's scenic beauty and natural surroundings. This will be a place for guests to undergo transformative experiences. Treatment options will specifically focus on guests' well-being and comfort. The spa will be one-of-a-kind in southern Utah, with unparalleled indoor and outdoor holistic wellness and sports performance treatments. The property is ideally located in St. George, which boasts Utah's most temperate climate. There are endless opportunities for exploration nearby. There are 13 resort and championship golf courses in St. George, all of which are within 20 minutes of the property. Atara also provides easy access to five internationally famous national parks. It is only a short visit to The Grand Canyon, a 45-minute drive to Zion, and a 15-minute ride to Snow Mountain Canyon.

Atara goes above and beyond to fulfill the dreams and desires of the outdoor enthusiast. It will feature a market focused on grab-and-go supplies, a boutique outfitter, and a bicycle rental and repair shop. Atara will offer a unique concierge program for guests and residents, with services that include single-day to multi-week outdoor adventures within St. George and across southern Utah. The concierge program will work in tandem with the onsite outfitter to provide guests and residents with all their outdoor needs: guides, gear, bicycles, off-road vehicle rentals, and specialty packed meals for travel.

"At Atara, what is offered is a perfect balance of well-being and adventure," says Spencer Morris, President of The Allen Morris Company. "Guests can experience a guide-led sunrise hike, indulge in a world-class dining experience, or reset in the wellness-focused spa. No doubt both owners and guests will be positively impacted and transformed by Atara."

"We are thrilled to announce our representation of Atara, Autograph Collection Residences in St. George, Utah," says Steve Roney, Chief Executive Officer & Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties. "We are committed to reaching our clients' real estate goals and providing them with exceptional real estate opportunities."

For reservations or additional information, visit https://www.ataradesertcolorresidences.com/residences.

Atara, Autograph Collection Residences are not owned, developed or sold by Autograph Collection or its affiliates ("Marriott"). AMS Hospitality, LLC uses Autograph Collection under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

About AMS Hospitality

AMS Hospitality is one of the most versatile hospitality groups in the Southeast U.S., specializing in acquiring and developing hotel-anchored assets. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the principals of AMS Hospitality have over 140 years of real estate and hospitality experience. They have completed 131 projects, including over 12,000 total hotel keys and over $2.0 Bn in hotel development, transactions, and renovations. For more information, visit http://www.ams-hospitality.com/

About Allen Morris Company

Allen Morris Company is one of the largest real estate firms in the Southeast U.S., currently completing its 85th development project. The company specializes in office buildings, multi-family residences, hotels, mixed-use developments, leasing and brokerage, and property management. With offices in Miami and Atlanta, the Allen Morris Company has served its business and investment clients for 64 years. For more information, please visit www.allenmorris.com or follow the company on Instagram at @allenmorrisco.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties

Founded in 1976, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties is a family owned residential, development, commercial, and advisory services real estate company. With over 30 offices throughout the Wasatch Front and Back, Logan, Moab, St. George, Kanab, and Southeast Idaho, the company has a long-standing track record of market dominance, dependability, and community-driven service. In 2021, the brokerage saw $5.2 billion in sales statewide securing the #1 position in Utah's real estate marketplace and is the #1 independently owned and operated brokerage in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national and global network. As the only full-service brokerage firm in Utah, Utah Properties is proud to offer the most integrated transaction experience for its clients through its affiliated joint venture companies, Metro Title & Escrow, LLC and Metro Mountain Mortgage, LLC. For more information, please visit www.bhhsutah.com

Media Contacts:

Israel Kreps

786.374.343

[email protected]

Veronica Villegas Baldwin

305.905.5440

[email protected]

SOURCE The Allen Morris Company