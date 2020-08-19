AMS Onsite Partners with Arkstone Medical to Further Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Improve Health Outcomes

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS Onsite , the leading infection control and prevention (ICP) practice for America's long-term care facilities, today announced a partnership with Arkstone Medical Solutions , a pioneer in infectious disease treatment guidance. The integration allows AMS Onsite to leverage Arkstone's proprietary report and targeted treatment recommendations, further reducing antibiotic resistance and infections and improving health outcomes for residents in long-term care and skilled nursing facilities.

Antibiotic resistance is responsible for more than 700,000 deaths annually and costs the U.S. healthcare systems upwards of $20 billion each year. In long-term care facilities, specifically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that up to 75% of antibiotics are incorrectly prescribed.

Arkstone will supplement AMS Onsite's comprehensive ICP program, offering targeted treatment recommendations, including further testing, alternative treatment options or specific antibiotics. Arkstone also tracks, reports and consolidates recommendations with monthly reports for analyzing trends and infections.

"AMS Onsite complements our entire program so nicely. We're trying to stop the overuse of antibiotics and trying to get people to see infectious diseases differently," said Dr. Ari Frenkel, co-founder and chief science officer of Arkstone Medical Solutions. "And reducing the amount of prescribed medication often leads to optimal clinical outcomes."

Each Arkstone report also includes a proprietary ArkScore, which takes recommendations a step further by offering providers an easy way to compare antibiotics to one another, as some are considerably safer and more effective than others, Frenkel said.

"A critical part of an effective ICP program is antimicrobial stewardship, which of course includes thorough testing to correctly identify and treat the correct pathogen," said Dr. Chris Morgan, chief medical officer for AMS Onsite. "With Arkstone, our clinicians will now have treatment recommendations at their fingertips, uniquely tailored for every resident with the safest and most effective treatment plan."

In addition to patient-specific treatment recommendations, AMS Onsite provides long-term care facilities with:

Certified Infection Preventionist (IP) dedicated to your facility;

ICP staff training and mentorship for your on-site IP;

24/7 live remote monitoring for infection outbreaks;

Quarterly, non-invasive rapid-result PCR testing for 37 distinct respiratory pathogens;

Antibiogram development from quarterly testing results; and

QAPI infection control plan based on facility's quarterly testing results.

About AMS Onsite

AMS Onsite is the leading infection control and prevention (ICP) specialty practice exclusively committed to America's long-term care facilities. AMS Onsite offers several comprehensive ICP programs, including Sterisis, which embeds dedicated infection preventionists on site, live infection risk assessment, remote monitoring, rapid-result PCR testing for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and influenza, and antibiotic management programs. Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, AMS Onsite has offices in Arkansas, Florida, Illinois and Missouri. For more information on AMS Onsite visit www.amsonsite.com or email [email protected] .

About Arkstone Medical Solutions

Arkstone is committed to stem the global spread of antimicrobial resistance and the misuse of antibiotics by marrying advanced artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of infectious disease. Arkstone's patent-pending OneChoice technology helps physicians practice precision-guided medicine through optimal treatment regimen recommendations. Additionally, the proprietary ArkScore system allows providers to compare antibiotics at a glance through an easy to understand visual score. Learn more at www.akrstonemedical.com or email [email protected] .

