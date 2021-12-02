FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS Workplace Technology (AMS), a leading Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) provider, announced today that the company has joined the Nuvolo partner ecosystem. This partnership allows AMS to bring Nuvolo Connected Workplace, Built on NOW™, to customers looking to implement space and facilities management solutions. This partnership will also enable AMS to offer emerging solutions such as Operational Technology (OT) Security to customers. The Nuvolo OT Security solution enables rapid device remediation against threats and vulnerabilities to expedite cyber security response, ensuring that OT devices are protected.

AMS saw the partnership as a natural fit since they became a ServiceNow Technology Partner early in 2021. Their expertise in low-code/no-code software enabled AMS to quickly learn and implement Nuvolo. AMS has been recognized as a Challenger in the Verdantix Workplace Systems Integrators Green Quadrant.

AMS Workplace Technology Announces Alliance with IWMS Leader Nuvolo Tweet this

"This partnership is a perfect match given our 20 years of experience in implementing low-code/no-code IWMS software," said Dan Lorenz AMS Owner and President. "Customers that onboard Nuvolo Connected Workplace are able to leverage their existing investment in ServiceNow and extend the NOW™ platform into lines of business like facilities, real estate, construction and workplace management. Nuvolo's industry thought leaders have an impressive vision and are dedicated to bringing cutting-edge technology to the workplace." Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo, added, "The relationship with AMS is an example of our desire to partner with IWMS market experts to bring a unified workplace solution to our clients. AMS has a deep understanding of not only of the future of the IWMS market, but an extensive background in facilities management which is an invaluable solution to the customers we serve."

About AMS Workplace Technology

AMS Workplace Technology (AMS) is a leading IWMS provider of over 20 years that specializes in consulting, design, and implementation of facilities management software and technology solutions. AMS is a full-service, goals-oriented CAFM/IWMS implementer that partners with customers to bring them best-in-class FM applications. Our innovative solutions combined with our industry experience have helped several Fortune 500 customers including corporate facilities, pharmaceutical/research companies, higher education campuses, and health care institutions.

For more information visit www.amsworkplace.com.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, Built on NOW. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets and all work. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, government, higher education, technology, financial services and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, N.J., with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

For more information visit www.nuvolo.com.

SOURCE AMS Workplace Technology (AMS)