AmSafe Sanitized Restraints Protect Passengers and Reduce Aircraft Turn Time

Behind this breakthrough technology is embedded silver-ions that provide over two years of protection for passengers and boasts a 93% reduction in bacteria in the first 10 minutes of exposure. AmSafe has tested this new product at high usage cycles to verify its longevity, tolerance to cleaning with alcohol disinfectants and compliance to TSO C22G and TSO C114 requirements.

To make it easy for airline adoption, they can maintain the same base part number as the original AmSafe restraint, allowing Airlines to treat the change from a standard seatbelt to a sanitized seatbelt the same as merely changing the color.

Herb Mardany, President of AmSafe adds, "AmSafe has a long history of research, development and testing that inspires confidence in our products. Add our commitment to helping customers improve safety, reduce cleaning costs and aircraft turn times and this is what enables us to be the world leader in restraint technology."

The AmSafe Sanitized Restraint is available NOW in polyester or nylon and in any color. Operator specified custom options such as identifying tags or buckles are also available. Please contact your AmSafe sales representative or visit https://www.amsafe.com/restraints/anti-bacterial-seatbelt/ for more technical details.

SOURCE AmSafe