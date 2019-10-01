Amsale Dresses 360 Degrees Of Bridal Fashion With Amsale Evening

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsale, the innovative design house that launched the modern wedding dress movement and digital transformation of luxury bridal fashion, is thinking big once again with the debut of Amsale Evening—360 degrees of wedding wardrobing.

Defined by Amsale's iconic purposeful simplicity, Amsale Evening is designed to effortlessly dress every wedding participant for every event surrounding the big day. Amsale Evening has the bride's busy social calendar styled, from her engagement party and bridal shower brunch to her bachelorette party and wedding after-party. And it's not just for the bride. Amsale Evening is a modern-elegant option for the mother of the bride, or groom, as well as family members, friends and guests who may have a more visible role in the wedding. For other RSVPs, Amsale Evening elevates the fashion playing field for cocktail parties and social galas.

"We are focused on creating a seamless experience and a 360-degree wardrobe for the bride and her friends and family. Launching evening completes the wedding wardrobe," said Sarah Swann, Amsale Chief Creative Officer. "The evening collection brings the Amsale style to the party for the bride herself, and her most special guests."

Amsale's sophisticated style philosophy is seamlessly echoed throughout Amsale Evening. Designed by Margo LaFontaine, Amsale Design Director, the collection explores a fresh crop of silhouettes and hemlines—from a faille trapeze mini and sequin shift to figure-skimming high-shine fabrics and floor-sweeping chiffon. Fashion-forward enthusiasts will even discover a chic, sheer-back jumpsuit that's designed to make a statement at any engagement. Amsale Evening outfits every age, shape and style with a forever current look.

The neutral color palette is punctuated with select jewel tones, as well as classic navy and black. Bridging the gap from bridal to evening is the existing Amsale Little White Dress collection, now being offered in navy and black. It's the modern dress code for special events surrounding the wedding and beyond, destined to be a style staple for a busy social calendar.

"For this collection, we were inspired by our many Amsale brides who wanted to carry that feeling of elegant simplicity from their wedding day into their evening wardrobes," LaFontaine said. "So we threaded the unmistakable Amsale aesthetic into effortless evening gowns that elevate your look for any occasion."

Amsale has been a fashion innovator since its namesake founder Amsale Aberra awakened the bridal industry with the first-ever modern bridal dress in 1986. Free of frills, the Amsale gown empowered brides to feel like their most beautiful, confident, authentic selves on their wedding day, leading the way for a modern movement.

The Amsale Evening collection starts at $495 and is available for purchase online at Amsale.com, and through retail partner stores.

