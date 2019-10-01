Amsale Puts Thousands Of Fashion Possibilities At Your Fingertips With Amsale x You Bridesmaids

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Style pioneer Amsale marries iconic modern fashion with digital innovation in its Amsale x You Bridesmaids design tool, placing thousands of fashion possibilities at your fingertips. Just like the recently debuted Amsale x You, the bridesmaids tool is at the heart of a high-tech transformation that aims to forever change the world of luxury bridal fashion. Through an inventive, omnichannel platform, Amsale seamlessly connects all the ways brides love to shop in a simple, tailored-for-you experience. It's as easy as it is empowering, complete with a 24/7 style advisor to help curate a look that's unmistakably you.

Amsale x You Bridesmaids is the ultimate collaboration, empowering you to share Amsale's sketchbook, explore every possibility, and design your perfect dress online, and in selected stores. It's just as fun as you'd imagine. Using simple interactive tools, you can browse our most celebrated designs from our digital design library and click your custom look to life.

"With Amsale x You, we virtually invite the bride and her bridesmaids into our design room, to peruse our library and empower her to design her own bespoke dress," said Sarah Swann, Chief Creative Officer of Amsale New York. And for those who welcome extra guidance, or just an expert eye, a live personal stylist is ready and waiting to remove the stress and intimidation of choosing a dress for that most special occasion.

The Amsale design team has thought about every bodice and skirt combination so every design step can be created with ease. With 32 years of wedding style innovation, Amsale offers runway-quality custom fashion for every bride and bridesmaid.

The Amsale x You Bridesmaids program is size inclusive. When you're dressing uniquely different figures, fit is everything. The bride and her party can choose from size 0 to 28 in different fabrics and silhouettes to fashion a flattering look they'll actually love to wear—maybe even again. So much to love and all at a starting price point of $270 for bridesmaids, and $4,850 for bridal dresses.

Amsale's new innovations are driven by technology. "Amsale was a revolutionary force in the bridal industry," said Neil Brown, CEO of Amsale New York. "Amsale's foresight employing CAD software early in her career armed us with a digital database containing 32 years of her exquisite, groundbreaking designs, and a head start exploiting today's life-altering technology. In the past year, the company has transformed by employing new ways to reimagine the shopping experience for the modern bride."

Nicolas Genest, Amsale's Chief Technology Officer, added, "We were obsessed with keeping the design process simple while still rendering a result that would enable the customer to project herself wearing the dress."

Amsale designed its new innovation to be a powerful resource to its retail store partners. Stores that offer the Amsale x You design program now have the luxury of offering a unique and fun shopping experience to customers as well as infinite style options without the cost of extensive inventory. It creates a true partnership between Amsale and the store, plus a fluid and flawless experience for the customer. For a bride who starts her dress-buying journey in the store, but ultimately commits to her purchase online, the store can rest assured that they will be rewarded for the sale through Amsale's newly launched Partner Program.

Available in stores or online, Amsale x You Bridesmaids is everywhere a bride and her bridal party want to be for a seamless shopping experience.

For more details, and to play designer with this transformative digital tool, contact Fallon Ryan at fallon@amsale.com.

SOURCE Amsale