Amsale Unveils 360-Degree Wedding Wardrobe In Dramatic Fashion At Bridal Week

In dramatic fashion, Amsale presented a show that was entirely unexpected. The design house delivered an interactive, up-close experience with surprise reveals at every turn, giving every guest a front row seat. Guests didn't just watch the event. They journeyed through it, fully immersed as it unfolded collection by collection, building momentum to a larger vision they didn't see coming.

That big reveal turned out to be a first look at a 360-degree wedding wardrobe, consisting of five collections: Amsale, Nouvelle Amsale, Little White Dress, Amsale Bridesmaids, and the anticipated debut of Amsale Evening—the new cocktail and social occasion collection. Together, the five collections are designed to effortlessly dress the bride and those closest to her for every event surrounding the big day. Though each collection has its own defining style, they're all united by the common thread of Amsale's purposeful simplicity.

"We recognize that it's easy for a bride to feel overwhelmed by the many decisions she has to make in planning and styling her wedding," said Sarah Swann, Amsale Chief Creative Officer. "By supporting her to build her entire wedding wardrobe in one place, with online and in store concierge styling, it takes away all the stress and complexity, and allows her to truly live in this very special moment. It has been our mission to create a seamless experience and 360-degree wardrobe for the bride herself, and her most special guests."

Led by Design Director Margo Lafontaine, the presentation evoked a prevailing theme of exploration, experimenting with graphic architectural silhouettes, inventive draping, unexpected detailing and layered textures.

"This season we focused on details and drama—through classical draping, new luxe materials and textures created with layers of fabric," Lafontaine said. "What better way to showcase all of those elements than by inviting the audience to experience them up close and personal within the Amsale world."

Amsale Fall 2020 Collection

Amsale

A sense of ease and understated luxury define the Amsale Fall 2020 collection. Clean lines and simple silhouettes in exquisite fabrics, such as Italian moire and radzmir bring to life the ideals of balance, line, and classical draping. This collection continues the play between opaque and sheer, with the layering of luxe materials to create new textures. Statement capes and removable tulle trains suggest drama is what you make of it.

Nouvelle Amsale

The Nouvelle Amsale Fall 2020 collection brings a renewed focus on detail, drama and refinement. Inspired by the bride herself, Nouvelle Amsale is designed to accentuate her beauty—not distract from it. Striking details, such as one-shoulder necklines and criss-cross back details make a modern statement, while bodices shaped with folded draping and accented with bow details bring a romantic sensibility to crisp faille fabric. Stretch crepe returns this season, but is reimagined in softer silhouettes, while new textures are explored with subtle nylon lace detailing.

Little White Dress

Little White Dress (LWD) is the modern dress code for every kind of wedding and social engagement, from casual to cocktail. The designs play into to the wearer's everyday personal style, but still feel wedding-event appropriate. For Fall 2020, LWD continues to evolve, flirting with a fresh crop of silhouettes in unexpected fabrics—from a graphically draped stretch crepe asymmetrical mini to a one-shouldered jumpsuit with a tailored pant. Fluid satin makes its debut in a slouchy, off-the-shoulder draped dress with a bias-cut skirt.

Amsale Evening

The new Amsale Evening collection stays true to the refined Amsale aesthetic, exploring a mix of tailored and soft fabrics to create structured silhouettes in a modern color palette. Signature illusion detailing appears on the shoulders of a stretch crepe dress and the bodice of a Mikado fit-to-flare gown. Anchored by crepe foundations, cascading chiffon fashions a dreamy, versatile option to suit every special occasion. To accompany the sleeveless gowns, chic wrap accessories layer on a finishing touch and added warmth for crisp autumn evenings.

Amsale Bridesmaids

Amsale herself famously said that the bridesmaids set the tone for the entire wedding. These modern gowns from the Amsale Bridesmaids Fall 2020 collection evoke a luxe, sophisticated feel to effortlessly complement the Amsale bride. Glamorously sleek, our new fluid satin flows like liquid light in favorite Amsale Bridesmaids silhouettes. New elegantly draped, high-neck designs bring a soft edge to structured faille. Crepe takes a bold turn with striking back detailing, such as wide criss-cross straps and scooped backs for a dramatic exit.

Click here to view images from the Fall 2020 Collection. For more details, please contact Fallon Ryan at fallon@amsale.com .

SOURCE Amsale