Amscot Bolsters Commitment to Reliable Financial Solutions, Opens Second Tallahassee Branch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Further community investment and financial convenience are now available in Tallahassee through an additional Amscot location. The latest branch, located at 4212 W. Tennessee St., underscores Amscot's success in providing convenient and reliable financial services to consumers throughout Florida.

For over three decades, Amscot has upheld a long-lasting mission to ensure hardworking residents are equipped with financial resources when they need them most. Amscot's short-term, small-dollar loans are governed by some of the most comprehensive consumer protections in the country. These safeguards ensure customers receive temporary financial support without the risk of debt cycle entrapment.

"Our team is committed to ensuring that every Floridian has a safe and straightforward place to manage short-term financial needs," said Ian MacKechnie, CEO of Amscot. "This new Tallahassee location allows us to bring our services even closer to local families who deserve options that are transparent, well-regulated, and built with their financial stability in mind."

The new Tallahassee branch follows recent expansions in Jacksonville, Port St. Lucie, and St. Augustine, reflecting rising consumer demand for trustworthy, easy-to-access financial services. Amscot locations are open 365 days a year with extended hours, making it easier for working families to handle essential financial tasks without disruption to their schedules.

What began as a single storefront founded by Ian Mackechnie in 1989 has grown into a statewide network of more than 230 locations serving millions of Floridians each year. The family-owned company provides a wide range of financial services, including: safe, regulated cash advances and installment cash advances; consumer check cashing, walk-in bill payments, money orders, money transfers, notary public services, ATMs, public and private utility payments, and Clerk of Court payment collections for traffic citations, child support, and other legal obligations.

By combining consumer-friendly policies with comprehensive services and a strong commitment to local investment, Amscot continues to give Florida families a safe, convenient, and regulated alternative for managing everyday financial needs.

About Amscot Financial

Founded in 1989, Amscot Financial employs more than 1,500 Floridians at over 230 retail branches and the company's corporate headquarters in Tampa. The company currently operates retail locations in Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Citrus, Duval, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia counties. Amscot will continue to expand into Escambia and Indian River counties in 2026.

SOURCE Amscot