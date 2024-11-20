Amscot Expands Access to Responsible Financial Solutions for Floridians

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With four new stores spanning the state and others planned to open soon, Amscot is now providing more Floridians with safe, accessible, and regulated financial services, supporting their financial stability and growth. The company's services are now available to residents near new locations in Gainesville on Archer Road, Jacksonville on Collins Road, Fort Myers on Dani Drive, and Port St. Lucie on Highway 1. The company plans to open additional storefronts to serve hardworking residents in St. Augustine and Tallahassee in 2025.

Since its founding in 1989 by Ian MacKechnie, Amscot has grown to over 230 locations across the state, employing more than 1,500 residents and proudly serving more than 7 million hardworking Floridians each year.

"We built Amscot on the belief that all Floridians should have access to fair and reliable financial services," said MacKechnie, Amscot CEO. "With each new location, we're equipping families and individuals with tools to manage unexpected expenses and secure their financial futures in a responsible, consumer-friendly way."

Similar to its other locations, Amscot's range of services at its new storefronts includes cash advances, installment cash advances, check cashing, walk-in bill payments, money orders, money transfers, notary services, and ATMs, as well as payment processing for public and private utility bills, court citations, child support, and other legal obligations. Each service is designed to support Florida consumers under a strict regulatory framework, ensuring transparency and financial well-being.

To promote financial self-sufficiency and security, Amscot complies with Florida's robust consumer protection regulations to limit customers to one outstanding short-term consumer loan at a time, require mandatory cooling-off periods between such loans, and cap loan amounts and fees.

Amscot's commitment to economic self-sufficiency is also part of its internal business philosophy. The company invests over $10 million annually in employee training to ensure that its team members have the skills and knowledge they need to support customer goals.

About Amscot Financial

Founded in 1989, Amscot Financial employs more than 1,500 Floridians at over 230 retail branches and the company's corporate headquarters in Tampa. The company currently operates retail locations in Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Citrus, Duval, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, and Volusia counties. Amscot is expanding into St. Johns and Leon counties in 2025.

SOURCE Amscot