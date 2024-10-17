Amscot founder Ian MacKechnie donates $1M to American Red Cross

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help support communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Amscot founder Ian MacKechnie and his wife Jean are donating $1 million to the American Red Cross.

MacKechnie founded Amscot in Tampa in 1989. The company now offers a wide range of financial services tailored to meet the needs of Florida families. Today, that commitment extends beyond financial services to providing hope and healing for communities in crisis following the catastrophic impacts of Helene and Milton.

"Hurricanes Helene and Milton have forever changed the lives of so many across Florida. Families are hurting, and they need our help," MacKechnie said. "For more than three decades, Florida has been our home. In times like these, it's our responsibility to stand with our neighbors and loved ones and do everything we can to ease their burden as they face some of their darkest days."

The $1 million donation will bolster ongoing Red Cross relief efforts for Florida residents, providing much-needed resources to families as they begin to rebuild their lives and their communities.

"The American Red Cross, our volunteers and partners are working around the clock to deliver help and hope to those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which have impacted communities across the Southeast," said Cliff Holtz, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "We cannot thank the MacKechnies enough for their generous donation, which enables us to provide families with a safe place to stay, meals and comfort in the wake of this massive and destructive storm."

About Amscot Financial

Founded in 1989, Amscot Financial employs more than 1,500 Floridians at over 230 retail branches and the company's corporate headquarters in Tampa. The company currently operates retail locations in Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Citrus, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, and Volusia counties. Amscot is expanding into Duval, Lee, and Leon counties in 2024-25.

SOURCE Amscot