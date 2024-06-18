AMSilk attends Pitti Filati for the first time to showcase biofabricated premium yarns

NEURIED, Germany, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSilk GmbH ("AMSilk"), a frontrunner in advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins, today announces that it will be attending Pitti Immagine Filati, in Florence, Italy, from Tuesday 25th to Thursday 27th June 2024, to showcase its innovative biofabricated yarns.

AMSilk is moving very quickly towards becoming a commercial supplier of spider silk protein and is currently the only company to have succeeded in producing filament yarns out of spider silk proteins. By participating in Pitti Filati, the Company seeks to connect with other forward-thinking players in the luxury textile market and explore new opportunities for commercial collaboration and co-creation.

"Pitti Filati is the place to be for innovative yarns, as it attracts the most prestigious and influential brands and designers from around the world. Italy is also a key destination for us, as it is known for its high degree of excellence in fashion and textiles." commented Benoit Cugnet, Head of Fiber BU, AMSilk.

AMSilk's fibers and yarns are produced through biofabrication and hold enormous potential as material solutions for the future. They range from super fine yarn for silk-like premium fabrics, to technical yarns for automotive interiors. These protein formulations do not contain any substances of animal origin or fossil-based raw materials and leave no microplastics behind. At the end of their life, they are verifiably biodegradable or recyclable. Being biofabricated, these materials can be tailored at a molecular level to specific markets or product requirements.

AMSilk provides disruptive material solutions to enable the world's leading brands to address their carbon footprint with a superior class of biofabricated yarn, while opening up previously unimagined opportunities to reinvent fashion.

The AMSilk team will be on hand to showcase its unique and cutting-edge solutions. If you would like to meet with a member of the team, please get in contact, or come and visit the stand.

Pitti Immagine Filati, Florence, Italy

25-27 June 2024

Attending: Martin Lankes, Romy Straeng, Isabel Rosenberger

Exhibition Location: FORTEZZA da BASSO

Exhibition Section: CUSTOM EASY / PIANO INFERIORE / Q/7

About AMSilk

AMSilk is a frontrunner in advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins. Using a patented technology platform, protected by a best-in-class patent portfolio, we are pushing boundaries in the field of bio-based materials.

At AMSilk, we turn man-made proteins into formulations, including fibers and yarns, hydrogels and silk powder. The high-performance qualities of our material enable a wide range of applications in the textile, homecare, biomedical, and automobile industries and bring breakthrough benefits for products and customers.

AMSilk's materials go beyond earlier bio replacements; they can be tailored to specific market or product requirements, are biodegradable according to international standards and have a significantly lower CO2 greenhouse gas emission and less land and water use compared to many other protein fibers.

The Company has already collaborated with industry-leading global companies and plans to continue partnering with enterprises worldwide to pursue the vision of enabling true change through intelligent biotech materials.

For more information, please visit www.amsilk.com

SOURCE AMSilk