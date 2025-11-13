Amsino Named Exclusive Flush Syringe Supplier for Mount Sinai Health System

POMONA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsino International, Inc. today announced a strategic agreement whereby Amsino will become the exclusive supplier of flush syringes to the Mount Sinai Health System.

Mount Sinai Health System Partnership

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area with seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. The System serves millions of patients annually across its vast network.

As part of this new exclusive supplier agreement, Amsino will provide Mount Sinai's hospitals, outpatient units, and procedural services with flush syringes in 3mL (37043US), 10mL sterile path (IVF1010TM), and 10mL sterile field ready (IVF1210SS) configurations to support critical care, medication administration, vascular access, and infusion practices.

North American Manufacturing Expansion: Strengthening Capacity & Resiliency

In support of increasing demand for pre-filled syringes and IV sets, Amsino recently completed the acquisition of MedXL to expand its existing North American manufacturing capabilities and increase prefilled syringe capacity to more than 500 million syringes annually.

This acquisition reflects Amsino's strategy to place critical medical manufacturing closer to major U.S. customers, thereby enhancing supply chain resilience and reducing the risk of allocations or backorders.

As Amsino's President of North America, Jeff Reid indicates "We are thrilled to support Mount Sinai at a time when supply reliability is more critical than ever. Our supply chain resilience model – backed by increased manufacturing muscle from the North American manufacturing acquisition – positions us to deliver on our promise of quality, continuity, and customer focus and is increasingly being validated by partnerships with leading hospital groups like Mount Sinai."

About Amsino International, Inc.

Amsino International is a medical device and consumables manufacturer focused on delivering healthcare solutions ranging from medication delivery and respiratory therapy to urological care and surgical supplies. Our mission is to provide safe, efficient, and high value products that support clinicians and patients. Amsino's latest manufacturing expansion further boosts its North American capabilities and strengthens supply chain resilience.

SOURCE Amsino International