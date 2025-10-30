Amsive Named "Agency of the Year - SEO" in the 2025 Search Engine Land Awards and Wins "Best Overall SEO Initiative - Enterprise" for Transformative Work with MSN

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a leading performance marketing agency that connects data, creative, and media to drive measurable growth, today announced it has been honored as "Agency of the Year – SEO" at the 2025 Search Engine Land Awards, one of the search industry's most prestigious recognitions. Amsive also took home "Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise" for its groundbreaking work with MSN.

Amsive Named SEO Agency of the Year

The Agency of the Year – SEO award recognized Amsive's campaign, "How Amsive Rescued MSN's Global Visibility Through Enterprise Technical SEO at Scale," celebrating the agency's ability to execute complex, global strategies that deliver measurable business outcomes and sustainable impact.

Amsive also received Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise for its project, "825 Million Clicks, Zero Content Edits: How Amsive Engineered MSN's Technical SEO Turnaround." This initiative drove significant improvements in visibility and engagement by focusing solely on technical SEO innovation, with no changes to editorial content. Notably, this marks the fourth time Amsive has earned the Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise award from Search Engine Land (previously in 2018, 2020, and 2022), underscoring the agency's consistent leadership and proven excellence in enterprise-scale SEO innovation.

"These awards recognize not only the strength of our SEO + AEO practice but the impact of our integrated approach connecting audience intelligence, creative strategy, and performance execution," said Michael Coppola, CEO of Amsive. "I'm incredibly proud of our team's innovation and the measurable results they deliver for our clients every day."

"This recognition from Search Engine Land reflects years of deep collaboration and innovation within our SEO team," said Lily Ray, Vice President, SEO Strategy & Research at Amsive. "We've built a culture that thrives at the intersection of data science, technical excellence, and creative strategy. It's incredibly rewarding to see that work celebrated on an industry stage."

"Winning these awards validates the power of enterprise-scale technical SEO done right," added Romain Damery, Sr. Director, Technical SEO at Amsive. "Our MSN partnership showcases how precise diagnostics, strategic prioritization, and technical craftsmanship can unlock exponential growth, even for some of the world's largest and most complex web ecosystems."

The wins follow Amsive's recent announcement of expanded AEO capabilities, helping brands navigate the next era of AI-driven search. Together, these milestones reinforce Amsive's position as a leader in SEO innovation and performance marketing transformation.

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-led performance marketing agency that enhances ROI through innovative customer acquisition, engagement, and communications solutions. A full-service partner with both digital and direct-native expertise, Amsive designs audience, creative, and channel strategies that amplify growth leveraging in-house campaign and production capabilities for seamless execution. At the core of Amsive's success is Audience Science®, our unique approach to audience building and analysis, channel activation, testing, and measurement. We navigate today's marketing complexity to develop optimal audiences and surpass performance objectives, always focusing on your next best customer. To learn more, visit Amsive.com.

About The Search Engine Land Awards

The Search Engine Land Awards launched in New York City back in 2016 and has grown into an industry-leading program recognizing excellence in search marketing (organic search engine optimization and paid search advertising). Applicants are evaluated for best practices in core aspects of SEO and PPC, and the results driven by search-focused campaign initiatives. A portion of all proceeds from entry fees goes directly to charity. Past charitable recipients have included The Dana-Farber Cancer Foundation, Girls Who Code, and Mental Health America. Sponsorship of the awards event is independent of the judging and review process and does not impact the outcome of the results.

View the complete list of 2025 winners here: https://searchengineland.com/search-engine-land-award-winners-2025-463795

