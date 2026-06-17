Amsted Automotive Launches Mining and Road Milling Cutting Tools in Europe

Amsted Automotive Expands Business with New Industry and Region

BELLEVILLE, Mich., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive is expanding its global product portfolio into Europe through the launch of Mining and Road Milling cutting tools at its Turin, Italy facility. This expansion into the European earthworks and infrastructure market builds upon Amsted Automotive's deep expertise in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of high-performance cutting tool solutions.

This initiative aligns with Amsted Automotive's regional manufacturing strategy by producing products in the regions where its customers operate and require manufacturing, allowing Amsted to provide rapid response to shifts in volumes and other customer needs. The company leverages its global footprint of 21 manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia to support localized production and customer engagement.

The product launch also advances Amsted Automotive's strategy of expanding into industrial end markets, specifically mining and infrastructure. Amsted's world-class net-shaping capabilities deliver improved durability and performance, helping customers reduce downtime associated with tool replacement while increasing productivity and operational efficiency.

Mining and road milling cutting tool design and manufacturing draws on Amsted's 120 years of expertise in cold forming. Cold forming preserves continuous grain flow to maximize strength, consistency, durability and produces denser, more uniform grain structures engineered to withstand wear, corrosion, and fatigue in the most demanding operating environments.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

Contact: Cole Quinnell

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SOURCE Amsted Automotive