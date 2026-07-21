Amsted Automotive Wins Grand Prize in Automotive - Transmission Category at PowderMet2026 Design Excellence Awards

Award honors innovative use of powder metallurgy in advanced transmission technology

Recognition reinforces Amsted Automotive's leadership in advanced propulsion and precision manufacturing

GENEVA, Ill., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive business unit Burgess-Norton Mfg. has earned the Grand Prize in the Automotive – Transmission category during the 2026 Powder Metallurgy (PM) Design Excellence Awards, recognizing an innovative application of powder metallurgy that advances transmission performance, manufacturing efficiency and durability.

Presented during WorldPM2026: International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials, the PM Design Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievements in component design and manufacturing using powder metallurgy technologies.

The Automotive – Transmission Grand Prize was awarded to Burgess-Norton's innovative powder metal notch and pocket plate used in a clutch assembly. The selectable one-way clutch utilizes an electronically actuated solenoid to engage and disengage a radial rocker interfacing with a radial cam face, allowing free rotation of torque transfer as required. Production of these parts via powder metal processing results in significantly less machining and material waste compared with alternative metal forming processes. The result is improved manufacturing efficiency while delivering the precision, durability and consistent fit required for today's advanced propulsion systems.

"Winning the Grand Prize in the Automotive – Transmission category is a tremendous honor and reflects the innovation, engineering expertise and manufacturing excellence of our team," said Bill Kerfin, President of Amsted Automotive. "As vehicle propulsion systems continue to evolve, we're committed to developing advanced manufacturing solutions that help our customers improve performance, efficiency and reliability."

This achievement adds to Amsted Automotive's long history of innovation in powder metallurgy and advanced propulsion technologies. The company continues to develop precision-engineered components supporting internal combustion, hybrid and electrified vehicle platforms for customers around the world.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

Contact: Cole Quinnell

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SOURCE Amsted Automotive