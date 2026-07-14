Amsted Automotive Earns Three Manufacturing Excellence Awards, Including Overall VIA Spark Award

GENEVA, Ill., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive's Geneva plants have been recognized with three prestigious awards from the Valley Industrial Association (VIA) and the Greater Chicago Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (GCAMP), including the organization's highest honor, the Overall VIA Spark Award. The company was also recognized for Workforce Development and Operational Excellence during the 2026 VIA Spark Awards Gala. The annual awards program celebrates manufacturing organizations that demonstrate excellence across key business disciplines and participate in VIA's Benchmarking for Excellence program.

Amsted Automotive employees from the company's Geneva, Illinois, manufacturing facilities celebrate earning three 2026 Valley Industrial Association (VIA) Spark Awards, including the Overall VIA Spark Award, along with awards for Operational Excellence and Workforce Development. The recognition highlights the company's commitment to continuous improvement, employee engagement and manufacturing excellence.

The latest recognition builds on a history of manufacturing excellence, with Amsted earning six additional VIA awards over the past four years in categories including innovation, operational excellence and workforce development.

The Overall VIA Spark Award recognizes organizations that embody the spirit of continuous improvement through measurable growth, active participation and a commitment to organizational excellence. VIA recognized Amsted Automotive for its measurable improvement, strong employee engagement and leadership's commitment to connecting continuous improvement initiatives to broader business success.

"Receiving these awards is a testament to the dedication and passion of the Geneva team," said Elisa Sorrentino, Plant Manager. "Continuous improvement is not a one-time initiative at Amsted Automotive. It is part of our culture. These awards reflect the commitment of our employees to improving our operations, developing our workforce and delivering greater value to our customers every day."

The award-winning Geneva operations include two manufacturing facilities that support a diverse range of industries through advanced powder metal and cold-forming technologies. Together, the facilities produce more than 50 million components annually for automotive, aerospace, industrial, off-highway, defense and commercial vehicle applications.

One facility specializes in powder metal manufacturing, leveraging more than 50 years of expertise to produce precision-engineered components for demanding applications. The second facility builds upon more than 120 years of cold-forming experience, producing piston pins and related technologies designed to meet the durability, performance and quality requirements of global transportation and industrial customers.

As part of the VIA Benchmarking for Excellence program, participating manufacturers evaluate performance across key areas of business operations, helping identify opportunities for improvement and measure progress year over year. VIA noted that Amsted Automotive achieved a 16 percent overall improvement and demonstrated exceptional engagement throughout the benchmarking process. The organization also highlighted the company's efforts to involve employees in the recognition process and reinforce the importance of continuous improvement across the broader business.

In its award selection comments, VIA highlighted that Amsted Automotive exemplified the spirit of the Benchmarking for Excellence journey through measurable growth, active participation and authentic enthusiasm for continuous improvement. The organization further recognized the company's leadership for fostering employee involvement and embedding continuous improvement principles into its culture.

The VIA Spark Awards are among the signature manufacturing recognition programs in the Chicago region, honoring organizations for achievements in areas including operational excellence, workforce development, innovation, safety and social responsibility. The awards are presented annually by VIA and GCAMP to celebrate manufacturing excellence and encourage continuous improvement throughout the industry.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

SOURCE Amsted Automotive