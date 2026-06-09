Amsted Automotive to Demonstrate Flexible Powertrain Solutions at JSAE Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 Nagoya

SAGINAW, Mich., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As automakers balance regional regulations, customer preferences and evolving propulsion strategies, flexibility has become a critical competitive advantage. At Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 Nagoya, June 17-19, Amsted Automotive will showcase propulsion technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities designed to help OEMs optimize performance, efficiency and cost across internal combustion, hybrid and electrified vehicle platforms.

Hosted by the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan (JSAE), Automotive Engineering Exposition Nagoya brings together engineers, product planners and technology leaders to explore the innovations shaping the future of mobility. The event provides a forum for collaboration on the technologies that will define the next generation of vehicles.

Amsted Automotive will highlight an integrated portfolio of propulsion systems, powder metal components and advanced metal-forming technologies engineered to address the industry's growing need for scalable, adaptable solutions.

Propulsion Systems

Amsted Automotive's propulsion technologies are engineered to manage torque efficiently across ICE, hybrid and electrified drivetrains. Featured solutions include:

MD (Mechanical Diode): Enables flexible hybrid configurations by seamlessly managing multiple power sources, supporting both series and parallel hybrid architectures while optimizing efficiency across varying drive cycles.

CMD (Controllable Mechanical Diode): Integrates multiple clutch functions into a compact assembly, reducing system complexity, improving packaging efficiency and enabling smoother torque transitions.

DCC (Dynamic Controllable Clutch): Improves fuel economy and reduces parasitic losses by decoupling the engine or driveline components when torque transfer is not required, particularly beneficial in hybrid and electrified applications.

Together, these technologies provide automakers with greater flexibility when designing propulsion systems, helping improve efficiency while reducing complexity, weight and package space.

Powder Metal Components

Amsted Automotive's powder metallurgy capabilities enable the production of complex, high-strength components with near-net-shape precision. Products on display include gears, planetary carriers and sprockets engineered for durability, dimensional accuracy and efficient high-volume manufacturing.

These components support modern transmissions and electrified drivetrains where strength, weight optimization and manufacturing consistency are essential to vehicle performance and cost targets.

Advanced Metal Forming

Amsted Automotive's advanced metal-forming technologies produce lightweight, structurally optimized components for next-generation propulsion systems. Featured applications include motor housings, flow-formed aluminum shells, reinforced planetary carriers and integrated hub-and-shaft assemblies.

By leveraging processes such as flow forming, precision stamping and advanced joining technologies, Amsted Automotive delivers enhanced material properties, reduced mass and consistent production quality at global scale.

Visit Amsted Automotive at Booth 208 during JSAE Nagoya 2026.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

Contact: Cole Quinnell

248-877-0590

[email protected]

SOURCE Amsted Automotive