Amsted Rail Partners with Alstom to Supply 200 Commuter Railcars for Chicago's Metra

Under the terms of the agreement, Amsted Rail Transit will provide complete, assembled bogie systems, plus couplers, draft gears and crash energy management systems, which will then be seamlessly integrated with Alstom's railcars at the Alstom manufacturing facility in Hornell, New York. The base order is for 200 railcars, with a possibility to expand the offering.

"We're proud to partner with Alstom and advance the future of U.S. railroad infrastructure."

"This program will make Amsted Rail the only U.S. provider of cast steel bogie designs with the in-house capability to provide the complete assembled bogie, fully validated with all product static and dynamic testing – literally rolling the full system under Alstom's newly designed state-of-the-art Metra cars," said Matt Cook, Chief Operating Officer, Amsted Rail Truck and End-of-Car Systems. "It's two industry leaders optimizing efficiencies."

Amsted Rail is known worldwide for unmatched bogie stability and reliability. By adding Amsted Rail bogies to the railcar, Alstom is ensuring Metra can deliver a smoother, safer riding experience while at the same time enhancing fleet operational performance.

"We're proud to partner with Alstom and advance the future of U.S. railroad infrastructure, said Cook. "Together, our complementary strengths promise unparalleled passenger service to millions of riders."

Learn more about Amsted Rail's products and services for the transit market at www.amstedrail.com/transit.

About Amsted Rail

Amsted Rail is the world's leading provider of undercarriage and end-of-car railcar components for the freight and passenger rail markets, with manufacturing facilities spanning six continents. Through their state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, Amsted Rail is redefining industry standards for innovation and technology. For more information, visit www.amstedrail.com.

About Alstom

Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom's product portfolio ranges from highspeed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signaling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide.

SOURCE Amsted Rail

Related Links

http://www.amstedrail.com

