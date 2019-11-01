Amsted Seals and Forming adds state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in China

"With 128,000 square feet and future capacity of 96 presses, the acquisition of ASN is part of the ongoing commitment of Amsted Seals and Forming to produce and deliver the highest quality seals in the world," said Michael Carter, President of Amsted Seals and Forming.

Amsted Seals and Forming is committed to long-term investment in the people, quality, technological innovation, and talent development in Ningbo. As manufacturers, engineers, service providers, and innovators, Amsted's goal is to provide sustainable growth for the people and communities where we operate.

ASN will produce shaft seals, bearing seals and other sealing products for a broad range of applications including rail, heavy duty truck, appliance, automotive, agriculture/ construction, industrial, and outdoor power/recreation.

"We're excited to welcome the Ningbo facility into our worldwide network of manufacturing excellence," stated Michael Carter, "and be better positioned to respond to our customers' needs in the most cost-efficient manner."

As part of the transaction, Amsted Seals and Forming and previous owner Clark Seals LLC out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, entered into a 10-year commercial agreement, establishing Clark Seals as the preferred distributor for certain sealing products.

Amsted Seals and Forming is a part of Amsted Industries, a diversified, global manufacturer of industrial components with a long heritage of cutting-edge manufacturing and continuous product innovation. The Amsted companies are leaders in providing solutions for rail, trucking, automotive, construction and industrial applications.

To learn more, please visit www.amstedseals.com.

SOURCE Amsted Seals and Forming

Related Links

http://www.amstedseals.com

