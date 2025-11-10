Amsterdam Nursing Home Named One of America's Best Nursing Homes for 2026 by Newsweek

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam Nursing Home is proud to announce that it has once again been named one of America's Best Nursing Homes for 2026 by Newsweek, ranking among the top nursing homes in New York for facilities with 150 beds or more. This prestigious recognition highlights Amsterdam's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care, improving the lives of its residents, and maintaining the highest standards in health care.

Each year, Newsweek collaborates with global data research firm Statista to evaluate and rank nursing homes across the United States. The rankings are based on quality measures including performance data, facility standards, and input from medical professionals, residents, and their families. This year's recognition underscores Amsterdam's dedication to delivering compassionate, comprehensive care in a nurturing environment.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the best nursing homes in the state and in the country," said Moshe Blackstein, Administrator at Amsterdam. "This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our staff is committed to creating a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for our residents, and we will continue to prioritize their well-being and care. We are proud to be an integral part of the community and to provide outstanding healthcare services."

Amsterdam offers a wide range of services including long-term care, short-term rehabilitation, memory care, and more. The home's highly skilled team of healthcare professionals works closely with residents and families to ensure individualized care plans that meet both medical and emotional needs.

Amsterdam is a leading healthcare facility based in New York City, offering compassionate care and a range of services for individuals in need of long-term care, short-term rehabilitation, and specialized memory care. Our mission is to create a nurturing environment where residents can feel at home, while receiving the highest level of medical attention and support.

