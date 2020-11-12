Amsterdam University Medical Centers Treats 1,000th Patient with MRIdian SMART MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the clinical team at Amsterdam University Medical Centers (Amsterdam UMC) has treated one thousand patients using MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy). Amsterdam UMC continues to advance the practice of high-dose ablative radiation therapy with MRIdian through research and publication of the center's findings.

Amsterdam UMC began treating patients with MRIdian in 2016 and has been a leader in the treatment of prostate, pancreatic, lung, liver, and kidney cancers. MRIdian SMART allows for high doses of radiation to be delivered over a short course of therapy, given the system's real-time soft-tissue visualization capabilities and the ability for daily plan adaptation. To date, Amsterdam UMC has published more than a dozen manuscripts on their experience with MRIdian and had more than 50 MRIdian-related abstracts featured at major medical meetings around the world.

Recently, Amsterdam UMC published their experience using MRIdian SMART for the treatment of primary renal cell carcinoma in high-surgical-risk patients, given the system's ability to deliver a completely non-invasive outpatient ablative treatment. Unlike other therapy options, no fiducials are required when delivering treatment on MRIdian. At 12-month follow-up, there was low toxicity (zero grade ≥3) and high local control (95.2 percent). Findings were particularly noteworthy given that most patients were elderly (mean age was 78.1 years) and some tumors were quite large (tumor diameter ranged from 2.4-9.3 cm; mean 5.6 cm).

Full results, as published in the September 25, 2020 issue of Cancers, are available open access: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/12/10/2763.

Additionally, Amsterdam UMC completed a prospective single arm phase 2 study of SBRT with MRIdian for the treatment of prostate cancer. At 1-year follow-up, the study demonstrated zero grade 3 toxicities and very low grade 2 toxicities in more than 100 patients, of which more than half were high-risk (59.4 percent). This study shows low incidence of early toxicity using MRIdian SMART while eliminating potential complications and costs associated with implanted marker procedures.

"Because MRIdian allows us to utilize smaller uncertainty margins and employ daily adaptive planning, we believe it is well-suited suited to treat a variety of tough to treat cancers for which high-dose radiation may not typically be considered," said Prof. Ben Slotman, M.D., Ph.D., FACR, FASTRO, Professor & Chairman, Radiation Oncology Departments Amsterdam UMC. "In prostate cancer specifically, previous data illustrates the quality of life challenges patients can experience after radiation therapy, such as bowel symptoms, whereas we saw very low incidence of early GI and GU toxicity, both in clinician- and patient-reported outcome measurements in our MRIdian SBRT study."

Final results were published in the June 12, 2020 issue of European Urology Oncology: https://euoncology.europeanurology.com/article/S2588-9311(20)30061-4/fulltext and early toxicity results were published in the December 2019 issue of the International Journal of Radiation Oncology*Biology*Physics: https://www.redjournal.org/article/S0360-3016(19)33640-5/fulltext.

Currently, 40 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts and presentations. More than 11,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

