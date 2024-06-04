AMSURG and Palomar Health Form Strategic Surgery Center Partnership

The organizations established a joint venture to maximize access and quality care in San Diego County through Poway Surgery Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center (ASC) services, and Palomar Health, the most comprehensive healthcare provider in North San Diego County, have established a new joint venture with the health system's Poway Surgery Center. The strategic partnership will enable the organizations and its affiliated physicians to increase access and quality outpatient care in Poway and the greater San Diego community.

"Palomar Health is known for providing quality care and services for its communities, which is aligned with AMSURG's model of clinical and operational excellence," said John Lamberth, Senior Vice President of Development at AMSURG. "Leveraging our organizations' strengths and resources, this partnership will accelerate advancements in quality outpatient care and access for patients and communities in Poway and North San Diego County."

Poway Surgery Center is a freestanding outpatient facility accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). It has been operating as a multi-use facility, widening the range of care for Palomar Health patients. AMSURG has been involved in the surgery center prior to this new venture. The state-of-the-art facility boasts five operating rooms, with physicians providing outpatient surgical care across multiple specialties, including gastroenterology; orthopedics; ear, nose and throat; and more.

"AMSURG's vast ASC network, demonstrated commitment to clinical excellence and high standards for patient safety and experience benefit both our providers and the patients we serve," said Ryan Olsen, Chief Executive Officer of Palomar Health Medical Group and Chief Ambulatory & Strategy Officer of Palomar Health. "We come together to bring a modern and innovative surgery center that helps integrate the newest technologies and practices in a beautiful place of healing. With aligned goals and values that prioritize patients, this partnership will ensure that our communities continue to access and benefit from quality outpatient care."

The center is currently open and accepting patients. If you or someone you know could benefit from Poway Surgery Center's care and services, visit www.powaysc.com for more information or to request an appointment.

About AMSURG

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. With a focus on strategic growth and innovation, AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.

About Palomar Health

Established in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive healthcare in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers, serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is nationally recognized as operating one of America's 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity.

Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women's health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information, please visit PalomarHealth.org.

SOURCE AMSURG