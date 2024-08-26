AMSURG, LifeBridge Health and Woodholme Group Partner to Open the EndoCentre of Westminster in Westminster, Maryland

EndoCentre of Westminster to be Region's premier Outpatient Surgery Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, partnered with LifeBridge Health and the Woodholme Group to open the EndoCentre of Westminster, in Westminster, Maryland, a gastroenterology outpatient surgery center. Located at 535 Old Westminster Pike, the 5,400-square-foot center contains two procedure rooms fully equipped with the latest technologies designed to provide patients with the utmost privacy and comfort.

"Furthering our partnership with the Woodholme Group and LifeBridge Health continues our growth as a leader in the space," said John Lamberth, Senior Vice President of Development at AMSURG. "The team at EndoCentre of Westminster will bring an outstanding level of care and open access for patients in Westminster and the surrounding community."

"Woodholme Gastroenterology is delighted to announce the opening of our new state-of-the-art endoscopy center in Westminster," said Edward Wolf, MD, FACG, President Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates. "It is our mission to provide the highest quality of gastroenterology and procedural expertise to the people of Carroll County, Baltimore County, Frederick County and Southern Pennsylvania. We are confident that this sparkling new venue will be a center of excellence in the diagnosis and treatment of GI disorders, a setting where patients will feel comfortable with our extraordinary staff, and a place of compassion in Woodholme's quest to enhance the health of our patients."

EndoCentre of Westminster is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and provides same-day procedure care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. The EndoCentre of Westminster enables patients and practitioners to access local, comprehensive and centralized gastroenterology care provided by their highly trained staff.

The center is currently open and accepting patients. If you or someone you know could benefit from the EndoCentre of Westminster's care and services, visit www.endocentrewestminster.com/ for more information or to request an appointment.

About AMSURG

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of approximately 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. With a focus on strategic growth and innovation, AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.

About LifeBridge Health

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, visit www.lifebridgehealth.org/.

