AMSURG Positioned for Growth as an Independent Company

News provided by

AMSURG

03 Nov, 2023, 15:21 ET

The organization exits the financial restructuring process poised for growth and focused on the future.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, announced today its successful emergence from its restructuring process. AMSURG emerges under new ownership as a separate and independent entity from Envision Healthcare. This marks a new chapter in AMSURG's history, focused on growth, innovation and delivering high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties—from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics.

This transition provides AMSURG with unique opportunities to elevate its operations, build on recent successes, and enhance its strategic focus. As a result of its successful emergence from its restructuring process, current AMSURG President Jeff Snodgrass will now serve as AMSURG President and CEO. 

"Today begins an exciting new era for our organization," said Snodgrass. "AMSURG is at a critical point in our history with a bright path ahead of us for growth and innovation in the ambulatory surgery space. We are looking forward to expanding our footprint, investing in our infrastructure and our teams, and enhancing value for our centers and patients."

AMSURG will focus on 4 key objectives for its future growth and development:

  1. Commitment to High-Quality Patient Care: The company remains steadfast in its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of patient care, safety and satisfaction as it continues to expand its suite of services. AMSURG is poised and committed to embracing cutting-edge technologies and innovative healthcare solutions to support its physician partners, improve operational efficiency and enhance patient experiences.
  2. Cultivating Strategic Partnerships: AMSURG will continue to actively seek strategic partnerships and collaborations with healthcare providers, payors and other stakeholders to foster innovation, drive healthcare excellence and improve care for patients.
  3. Enhanced Financial Stability: AMSURG's successful restructuring has fortified its financial position, building upon its solid foundation for sustained growth and strategic investments.
  4. Teammate Development: Recognizing the pivotal role its teammates play in driving success, AMSURG is committed to investing in the growth and development of teammates in and beyond its centers, reflecting the organization's dedication to nurturing a skilled and empowered workforce.

"I am incredibly proud of the team here at AMSURG for their hard work and dedication to our centers, our partners and our patients," added Snodgrass. "This process has required an unmatched level of teamwork and thoughtfulness—thank you to all who played a part. I am also grateful to the physician partners and staff in our centers for their unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality patient care."

About AMSURG

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality care for patients across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. With a focus on strategic growth and innovation, AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.

SOURCE AMSURG

