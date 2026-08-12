AMSURG Welcomes Louisiana-Based Capital Surgery Center to Its National Network

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AMSURG Corporation

Aug 12, 2026, 09:04 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, announces the expansion of its portfolio with the acquisition of Capital Surgery Center. Located at 8250 Picardy Avenue, the center is the company's second in the Baton Rouge market and its eighth within the state of Louisiana.

"Capital Surgery Center has built a strong reputation for providing specialized pain management and orthopedic care to patients in their community with an unwavering commitment to quality," shared Dina Palmisano, Vice President, Development at AMSURG. "We're honored to welcome their physicians and team to the AMSURG network and look forward to partnering with them as they continue growing."

Capital Surgery Center is an 8,250-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The center features two operating rooms and partners with 10 physicians dedicated to delivering exceptional care in a welcoming outpatient environment.

The center is open and currently accepting patients. To learn more or request an appointment, visit capitalsc.net.

About AMSURG
AMSURG is a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. Guided by its core values — Care Deeply, Champion Excellence, Cultivate Integrity and Celebrate Teamwork — AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services with a focus on strategic growth and innovation. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.

SOURCE AMSURG Corporation

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