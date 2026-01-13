34 AMSURG Centers Named to Newsweek's 2026 List of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 34 AMSURG centers have been named to Newsweek's 2026 list of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. The sixth annual rankings, developed in partnership with Statista, recognize the nation's leading ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) following an analysis of more than 5,000 centers on the state and regional levels.

"Each center named to this prestigious list plays a part in representing the dedication, expertise and compassion that define AMSURG," said AMSURG President and CEO Jeff Snodgrass. "We are proud to celebrate these teams for their outstanding commitment to exceeding the standard in outpatient surgical care while making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients."

The AMSURG centers named to Newsweek's America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2026 list are as follows:

Abilene Endoscopy Center

Abilene Eye Institute-Cataract and Refractive Surgery Center

Advanced Endoscopy & Surgical Center, LLC

Ambulatory Endoscopy Center of Maryland

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Galloway North

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Palm

Bardmoor Surgery Center

BayCare Surgery Center

Bend Surgery Center

Center for Digestive Endoscopy

Digestive Health Center of Dallas

East Bay Endosurgery Center

Endoscopic Surgical Center of Maryland North

Endoscopy Center of Marin

Endoscopy Center of the South Bay

Harford Endoscopy Center

Hudson Crossing Surgery Center

La Jolla Endoscopy Center

Louisiana Endoscopy Center

Maryland Endoscopy Center

Maryland Surgery Center

North Metro Surgery Center

North Shore Endoscopy Center

Premier Endoscopy, LLC

Raleigh Endoscopy Center - Cary

Red River Surgery Center

Surgery Center of Allentown

Surgery Center of Long Beach

Tampa Bay Endoscopy Center

The Livingston Surgery Center

Triangle Endoscopy Center

Washington Gastroenterology - Peninsula Endoscopy Center

Waverley Surgery Center

Weston Outpatient Surgical Center

The leading 700 centers were selected based on an evaluation of their quality of care, performance data, patient experience and peer recommendations, relative to in-state competition. The 2026 edition incorporates updates such as four new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) analysis measures, the inclusion of nine additional standout specialties, increased quality metrics weighting and more.

"This honor is a result of the collective effort of our physicians, nurses and staff who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding patient experiences and clinical outcomes," shared AMSURG Chief Clinical Officer Abbey Vandersall, M.D., M.S. "Their continued unwavering commitment to our core values and to serving their communities are what make this recognition possible."

To learn more about AMSURG and its award-winning centers, visit www.amsurg.com.

About AMSURG

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. Guided by its core values — Care Deeply, Champion Excellence, Cultivate Integrity and Celebrate Teamwork — AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services with a focus on strategic growth and innovation. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.

SOURCE AMSURG Corporation