AMSURG Expands Portfolio With Acquisition of Five North Carolina Centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, announces the expansion of its portfolio with the addition of five North Carolina-based centers. The newly acquired centers span across the eastern and central portions of the state, providing patients in the region with a team-based approach to managing acute and chronic gastrointestinal conditions.

The five centers are located at:

Wake Forest Endoscopy Center

10540 Ligon Mill Road, #109, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Wake Endoscopy – Cary

929 Kildaire Farm Road, #105, Cary, NC 27511

Wake Endoscopy – Raleigh

2601 Lake Drive, #201, Raleigh, NC 27607

Clayton Endoscopy Center

300 Veterans Parkway, #104, Clayton, NC 27520

Wilson Endoscopy Center

2402 Camden Street SW, #200, Wilson, NC 27893

"These partnerships reflect our continued commitment to collaborating with centers and physicians who share our values and vision for providing patient-focused outpatient surgical care," said Dina Palmisano, Vice President, Development at AMSURG. "Each of these centers has built a strong reputation in its respective community, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

The centers' 15 board certified gastroenterologists and hepatologists offer diagnostic and therapeutic care in addition to onsite colonoscopy, endoscopy and small bowel capsule imaging procedures. Each center will continue providing high‑quality care while benefiting from AMSURG's operational expertise, clinical resources and growth support.

The five centers are currently open and accepting patients. To learn more about each location or to request an appointment, visit wakeendoscopycenters.com.

About AMSURG

AMSURG is a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. Guided by its core values — Care Deeply, Champion Excellence, Cultivate Integrity and Celebrate Teamwork — AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services with a focus on strategic growth and innovation. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.

SOURCE AMSURG Corporation