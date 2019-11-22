AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term care market across the United States.

UriCap is a non-invasive, leak-free, external urine collection device specifically designed to fit the female anatomy. It prevents contact between urine and skin, helps monitor urine quality and quantity, conceals the odor of urine, and keeps the patient dry. UriCap is covered under CMS Medicare Part B program and there is no cost to the facility. Additionally, as it is changed only once per day, UriCap helps the facility reduce various costs associated with staff time, incontinence products, labor, laundry, and waste removal.

"Traditionally facilities use adult briefs, bed pads, and indwelling catheters to address the challenges of female UI. However, adult briefs are prone to leakage, can cause skin irritation, and are labor intensive," said Misty Vaughn, Senior Vice President of Clinical Programs for AMT. "Because of the high incidence of catheter associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) and the resulting high rate of infection and hospital readmission, regulatory changes have mandated less frequent use of indwelling catheters for managing UI. In comparison, as an external urine collection device, UriCap provides a completely innovative and cost-effective solution."

Founded in 2013 by experts in medicine and technology from Sweden and Israel, TillaCare's mission is to bring to market cutting edge urine collection for incontinent men & women that dramatically reduces health risks, costs, and increases comfort as well as preventing social isolation. Earlier in the year, AMT and TillaCare signed an exclusive distribution agreement to supply UriCap to the long-term care market across the US.

Founded in 1994, AMT is a leading senior care company that delivers comprehensive wound care, ostomy, urological, and tracheostomy programs along with specialized laboratory services to health care providers in the long-term care and post-acute environments. AMT is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) as well as a participating Medicare Part B provider. AMT serves over 6,250 facilities across all 50 states to facilitate the delivery of high-quality patient care.

