AMT Launches Robotic Roll Handling Solutions for Converting Industry Applications

Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) has deployed four robotic roll handling systems, expanding its material handling automation solutions for coil and roll movement in packaging and converting operations.

ORION, Mich., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America's leader in automation engineering, specializing in advanced material handling, end-of-line solutions, on-demand engineering services, and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics, today announced the deployment of four robotic roll handling systems designed for converting industry applications.

The systems are in production at a leading Midwest packaging converter and reflect AMT's continued focus on solving complex material handling challenges with flexible, safety-driven automation. Long known for its work in palletizing, AMR integration, and advanced robotics for material handling, AMT is applying this expertise to coil and roll automation, which are critical steps in converting operations where manual handling remains a significant bottleneck.

"Roll handling is one of the most physically demanding and risk-prone tasks in manufacturing," said Craig Salvalaggio, President at AMT. "We've engineered systems that reduce that burden, improve throughput, and allow customers to redeploy labor where it matters most. It's a practical solution to a persistent problem."

"These roll handling systems were designed to support the real-world demands of production with multiple roll types, pallet configurations, and integration with existing automation," said Tom Marx, Sales Account Manager at AMT. "Our focus was on adaptability and ease of use, ensuring operators can manage changeovers without additional engineering support."

Designed for flexibility, the systems support a wide range of roll sizes and pallet formats. Each deployment features programmable control through HMI or pendant, automatic tool-changers, and integration with barcode scanning, vision, and infeed/outfeed equipment. Options include seamless support for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), conveyors, or forklift interfaces, allowing customers to design for their facility, not around it.

These roll handling systems build on AMT's broader experience in developing integrated material handling solutions that combine robotics with sensing, motion control, and system-level coordination. Previous projects have included thermoformed product handling, machine tending, and line-side transfer, applying similar engineering principles to address complex payloads, layouts, and operating environments. To explore system features and see roll handling solutions in action, visit AMT's robotic roll handling systems page.

Upcoming Industry Event

AMT will exhibit in booth #121 at the 2026 Converters Expo in Green Bay, WI on April 15, 2026, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting roll and coil handling automation in the converting space.

About Applied Manufacturing Technologies

Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is a global industry leader in automated end-of-line solutions, complex material handling systems, engineering services, and autonomous mobile robots for warehousing and logistics. AMT is a FANUC Level V Authorized System Integrator and employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with more than 1,250 combined years of automation experience across a multitude of manufacturing industries. From this deep bench of talent, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. Headquartered in Orion, Michigan, AMT has engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

