AMT Partners with Medicare for Educational Webinar

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care facilities, has partnered with Durable Medical Equipment Medicare Administrative Contractors (DME MACs), Noridian Healthcare Solutions and CGS Administrators, to host a live educational webinar covering Medicare's documentation requirements for wound care residents.

AMT collaborates with Medicare AMT - Leader in delivering outcome driven senior care programs

Trina St. Ours - Education Consultant DME Outreach and Education with Noridian Healthcare Solutions along with Michael Hanna MPA, CDME - Provider Relations Senior Analyst with CGS Administrators will present their insights. This presentation will be focused on the long-term care facilities' responsibilities in creating/maintaining the necessary documentation for reimbursement of surgical dressings and supplies. Emphasis and specific detail will be provided on preliminary orders, detailed written orders and the importance of thoroughly completed monthly/weekly evaluations.

"Documentation is a critical component of resident care," said Misty Vaughn, PT, CWS, DAPWCA, Senior VP of Clinical Programs, AMT. "To help ensure compliance regarding wound care provided, a facility should make sure their documentation meets or exceeds the requirements set forth by Medicare. This webinar can help participants learn critical information they can apply directly within their facilities."

The webinar is scheduled for 2:00 PM Eastern on July 9, 2019. Registration is free and Continuing Education (CE) credits will be available for attendees of the live webinar. Attendees can register by visiting, www.amtwoundcare.com. A recorded version of the presentation will also be provided for those unable to attend the live event.

ABOUT AMT

Founded in 1994, AMT is a leading senior care company that offers comprehensive wound care, ostomy, urological, and tracheostomy programs along with specialized laboratory services to health care providers in the long-term care and post-acute environments. AMT is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (DMEPOS) as well as a participating Medicare Part B provider.

ABOUT NORIDIAN

Founded in 1966, Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC provides healthcare administrative and support services to government agencies and private sector businesses in the United States. Noridian is a Supplemental Medical Review Contractor (SMRC) that conducts medical review of claims for providers in all U.S. states and territories, as directed by CMS.

ABOUT CGS

Founded in 1991, CGS Administrators, LLC (CGS) provides a variety of services for Medicare beneficiaries, healthcare providers, and medical equipment suppliers in 38 states. CGS operates as a Part A, Part B, Home Health & Hospice (HH&H), and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Medicare Administrative Contractor for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

