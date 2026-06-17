AMTA Announces Latest Massage School Grant Recipients Funded by Massage Envy

Ten schools awarded $10,000 each as 2026 funding doubles to support more massage therapy education grants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) is proud to announce the eighth round of massage school grant recipients funded by Massage Envy, marking a significant expansion of the program's impact as the number of schools receiving $10,000 awards increases from five to ten.

Since the program's launch in 2022, AMTA has awarded 45 grants totaling $450,000 to massage schools nationwide, with increased funding from Massage Envy supporting $200,000 in annual grant funding beginning in 2026.

"As the nation's largest nonprofit professional association representing massage therapists, students and schools, AMTA is committed to strengthening the educational pipeline for the profession," said Rick Greely, AMTA National President. "With funding from Massage Envy, AMTA is able to support more schools, expand access to educational resources and help strengthen the future of massage therapy."

In this latest round, ten schools will each receive a $10,000 grant:

American Institute of Alternative Medicine

Center for Massage and Natural Health

Center for the Healing Arts School for Massage and Bodywork Therapy

Fort Smith Academy of Massage

Health Studies Inc dba Phoenix School of Massage

Academy of Natural Therapy

Kneaded Energy School of Massage

Quantum School of Massage and Holistic Health

North Carolina School of Advanced Bodywork, Inc.

The Professional Massage Academy

"Massage schools play an essential role in shaping the future of our industry, and we're proud to continue supporting AMTA's work to strengthen massage therapy education," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy. "By doubling the number of grants supported each award cycle, we're helping expand the reach of a program that supports schools, students and the long-term health of the massage therapy profession."

Massage Envy does not sponsor or administer the grant program and is not affiliated with or endorse any massage school, including grant recipients.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 240 million services across its skin care and body care offerings.

About The American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

SOURCE Massage Envy