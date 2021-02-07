AMTD Foundation, established by Mr. Calvin Choi, Continued its Support for Caritas Charity Show

HONG KONG, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the annual Caritas Charity Show was successfully held at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O, with AMTD Foundation continuing its support and sponsorship for the 13th consecutive year. Dr. Timothy Tong, JP, CEO of AMTD Foundation, Mr. Yatkin Sin, SBS, Chief of Staff of AMTD Group and Director of AMTD Foundation, and Mark Lo, Group Vice President of AMTD Group, led a team of AMTD volunteers to attend and provide support for the show. During the show, kind hearted individuals from all walks of life in Hong Kong made donation to Caritas through the hotline sponsored solely by AMTD Foundation, spreading their love for Hong Kong.

As one of the largest non-profit organizations in Hong Kong, Caritas was founded in July 1953 by the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong with the purpose to offer relief and rehabilitation services to the poor and the distressed. The wide-ranging services provided by Caritas can be grouped into four main categories: social work services, education services, medical services, community and hospitality services, to meet the needs of people at different stages of life. In the Spirit of Love and in the Service of Hope, Caritas strives to serve the Last, the Least and the Lost.

Furthermore, the annual Caritas Charity Show is a significant event in Hong Kong. By inviting celebrities and philanthropists in Hong Kong to perform on stage, they encourage more people to make donations and support Caritas' community services, which will benefit many of those in needs. This show attracted millions of individuals and over 300,000 families as viewers from all over Hong Kong, raised tens of millions HK dollars in the past 12years, benefiting over 15,000 elderly people, 10,000 troubled families, 8,000 mentally handicapped people and 6,300 troubled adolescents every year.

AMTD Foundation was established by Mr. Calvin Choi, Chairman & CEO of AMTD Group to fulfil its commitment of giving back to the society and upholding social responsibility. AMTD Foundation has been putting in great efforts in promoting education, relieving poverty, and supporting people in need in Hong Kong and across the world.

AMTD actively supports a range of corporate social responsibility activities, such as the sponsorship to Caritas Charity TV Show, as well as being a key supporter to amfAR (the Foundation for AIDS Research), one of the world's leading non-profit organisations on AIDS research, etc.

AMTD Foundation has also been committed to promoting technological development and talent cultivation. AMTD has formed a long-term partnership with Xiaomi, Singapore Management University, and National University of Singapore to establish "Singapore Digital Finance Leadership Programme", cooperated with the University of Waterloo to launch the "University of Waterloo-AMTD Innovation Hub" and "AMTD Waterloo Global Talent Postdoctoral Fellowship", and collaborated with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University to establish the "AMTD Fintech Centre of PolyU Faculty of Business".

In April 2020, AMTD partnered with AFIN to establish the S$50 million AMTD ASEAN-Solidarity Fund, and has recently announced its first batch of investments. In May 2020, AMTD, MAS, Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) announced the launch of a S$6 million MAS-SFA-AMTD FinTech Solidarity Grant to support Singapore-based FinTech firms amid the challenging business climate caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 13 consecutive years since 2008, AMTD has been supporting Caritas and its annual charity show, to bring together the power across all sectors of society, and sharing love to the public. As we had done in prior years, AMTD Foundation arranged dozens of hotlines for the show, encouraging more people to make donations. Over the past few months leading up to the show, a team of AMTD volunteers have been working closely with Caritas to ensure that the donation hotlines will run smoothly on the night of the show, allowing people to make donation through the hotlines, and benefiting more people. AMTD volunteers were also actively involved with operating the hotlines at the call center during the show, spreading love to the society.

