AMTD IDEA's Subsidiary AMTD Digital Reports Full Year Results with 565.7% Increase in Revenue, 132.7% Increase in Net Income, and 280.2% Increase in Net Assets

AMTD IDEA (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) subsidiary AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), a NYSE‑listed company and subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc., today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20‑F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025. Summary highlights are below:

Total Revenue increased by 565.7% from US$20.4 million to US$136.1 million

Total Net Income increased by 132.7% from US$41.7 million to US$97.0 million

Total Assets amounted to US$955.4 million (US$7.57/share)

Net asset value amounted to US$603.7 million (US$4.78/share)

The annual report is available on AMTD Digital's investor relations website at https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news. AMTD Digital will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Office at [email protected].

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

