AMTD Movie "Mother Bhumi" Achieves Remarkable Success at International Film Festivals

AMTD's movie segment has been steadily expanding its influence and prominence in the global film industry, establishing itself as an indispensable force. The company has successfully launched a number of critically and commercially acclaimed films, including "The Last Dance," which holds the record as the highest-grossing Chinese-language film ever in Hong Kong. AMTD-produced films also encompass a wide array of themes, including the corporate drama "A Gilded Game," the anti-drug film "White Storm 3," and the historical crime film "She's Got No Name" Part 1 & Part 2. AMTD presents "Shock Wave 2," set against the backdrop of Hong Kong. "My First of May" delves into the unpredictability of life, while "The Last Dance" provides a portrayal of traditional Chinese Taoist funeral rituals.

AMTD's recent movie "Mother Bhumi" demonstrates its support to the Malaysian film industry. The Movie features several renowned Chinese actors, including award winning Fan Bingbing and Natalie Hsu. The Movie has notably stood out at international film festivals. It received eight nominations at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards, ultimately winning three major awards, including Best Leading Actress for Fan Bingbing's breakthrough performance, as well as Best Cinematography and Best Original Film Song. Furthermore, "Mother Bhumi" has been selected for the Main Competition at the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) and a Work-in-Progress (WIP) project at the 23rd Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF).

AMTD's collaborations with its partners are multifaceted and diverse. A notable example is the partnership with Fan Bingbing, which includes not only the Movie "Mother Bhumi" but also multiple cover shoots for TGE's L'OFFICIEL, with the latest one featured in the 2023 Fall edition of L'OFFICIEL Italia. Fan Bingbing also recently visited the world's first L'OFFICIEL COFFEE in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the varied aspects of the collaboration.

Looking ahead, AMTD Movies is committed to bridging Asian and international cultures through the power of film. The company seeks to celebrate the richness of humanity while fostering a spirit of positivity, with the goal of contributing to a better world.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE and LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager in global media, entertainment, and gaming areas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: [email protected]

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD Digital; AMTD IDEA Group; The Generation Essentials Group