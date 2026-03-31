AMTD owned Global Art Media - The Art Newspaper Officially Registered in Hong Kong with the Government and Launches Its Inaugural Hong Kong Edition

Following the 100% acquisition of The Art Newspaper by AMTD in 2023, the previous License Agreement with Modern Media Company Limited (現代傳播集團) for China, including HK SAR expired on 1 October 2023.

Since October 2023, there has not been a monthly edition of The Art Newspaper issued and distributed in China, HKSAR, or other places in Asia until AMTD's acquisition and the Official Government approval of the launch of The Art Newspaper in Hong Kong. The Art Journal, published by Modern Media Company Limited, is an independent publication that is neither affiliated with nor a part of The Art Newspaper.

As part of the announcement of the official launch of The Art Newspaper's HKSAR edition, AMTD is also pleased to announce the upcoming launch of The Art Newspaper China in October this year. Both the China and the HKSAR editions will be produced and published by AMTD under a direct owner-model, without any franchisee involvement.

Following this registration with the HKSAR Government, The Art Newspaper has successfully launched its inaugural Hong Kong edition (March and April combined months, 2026) during the Art Basel Hong Kong 2026 week, marking a significant step in expanding this authoritative art bible's presence and editorial coverage in Asia.

The Art Newspaper is the designated art publication for many of the world's leading art exhibitions and fairs. The Art Newspaper has been the global media partner of Art Basel for 22 years and has produced the daily newspaper for Art Basel fairs, including Art Basel Hong Kong, underscoring its authoritative role in international art coverage.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

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For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: [email protected]

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD Digital; AMTD IDEA Group; The Generation Essentials Group