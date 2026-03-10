AMTD Reached Deals on the Acquisition of a London Office Tower, in Conjunction with Amendment to Terms of Acquisition of the London Hornsey Town Hall Project, with Total Transaction Value at US$87.7 Million

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announce that AMTD IDEA Group entered into a term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with FEC Property Holdings (UK) Limited ("the Office Seller") and FEC Finance Limited (the "Lender") pursuant to which, among others things, (i) AMTD IDEA Group agrees to acquire from the Office Seller an office building located at 40, Furnival Street, London, EC4A 1JQ (the "Office") at a consideration of approximately US$24.0 million (the "Office Transaction"); (ii) the Lender agrees to grant a term loan (the "Loan") of approximately US$51.0 million (subject to adjustment as set out in the terms of the Term Sheet) to AMTD IDEA Group for the sole purpose of settling the consideration for the Office Transaction as well as the previously announced acquisition by AMTD IDEA Group of the London Hornsey Town Hall project comprising a hotel property and adjacent town hall space from Far East Consortium International Limited (0035.HK) (the "Horney Transactions", and collectively with the Office Transaction, the "Transactions"); and (iii) the terms of the Hornsey Transactions as previously agreed shall be amended to be in line with the terms of the Term Sheet including in respect of the closing date of the Hornsey Transactions.

The aggregate consideration for the Transactions is approximately US$87.7 million (subject to certain net asset value adjustments), including (i) approximately US$24.0 million for the Office Transaction; (ii) approximately US$30.3 million for the hotel component of the Horney Transactions; and (iii) approximately US$32.8 million for the town hall component of the Horney Transactions. The Loan has a term of five years and carries an interest of 5% per annum; interests accrue and are payable on the Loan every 6 months. AMTD IDEA Group agrees to charge, among other things, the Office, the townhall property, the hotel property and all the issued shares of the operating companies of the townhall and the hotel, to the Lender as securities for the repayment of the Loan. The Transactions are expected to be completed simultaneously and in March 2026, subject to the execution of definite agreements and closing conditions set forth therein.

The acquisition underscores the deepening strategic partnership between AMTD and FEC, building on a strong track record of collaboration across landmark hospitality projects such as Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore and The Ritz–Carlton Perth in Australia.

The Transactions also highlight AMTD's diversified, multi–dimensional business strategy and extensive regional footprint. Through the planned acquisition a premium hotel, historic townhall, and an office tower in prime London locations, AMTD is expected to further strengthen its strategic foothold in the European region and complements its broader global portfolio of hospitality and commercial real estate assets.

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, the independent chairman of AMTD IDEA Group commented, "Acquiring these key London assets marks an important milestone in AMTD's expansion strategy across major international gateways. This transaction deepens our long–term strategic partnership with FEC and underscores AMTD IDEA Group's ambition to build a leading global portfolio of high–quality hospitality and commercial real estate assets."

Dr. Timothy Tong, the independent chairman of AMTD Digital commented, "The acquisition of Hornsey Hotel signifies another major milestone in AMTD Digital's development in the hospitality industry. AMTD Digital will be well positioned to serve an important metropolitan area that is steeped in history and culture."

Raymond Yung, the independent director of TGE commented, "TGE is well positioned to capture the continuing growth in the tourism industry around the world. These acquisitions are solid proof of TGE's financial and operational strength in this strategic segment of our business."

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

