AMTECH AND LABEL TRAXX COMBINE TO CREATE A LEADING INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO THE PACKAGING INDUSTRY

FORT WASHINGTON, Penn., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech, LLC ("Amtech"), a leading industrial software solutions provider to the packaging industry, has completed its acquisition of Label Traxx and its leading software suite for the label printing and flexible packaging segments. The combination further solidifies Amtech's position as a sought-after industrial software platform to the packaging industry. The combined Company will provide software solutions to more than 750 customers and 1,200 manufacturing sites spanning packaging end markets across the globe, including in North America, Latin America and Europe.

Label Traxx provides a comprehensive software suite with end-to-end capabilities including ERP, MES, MIS, CRM, and other solutions that are complementary to Amtech. The company serves a diverse, global customer base spanning more than 500 manufacturing sites that supply a wide variety of end markets.

"Together, Amtech and Label Traxx form a highly differentiated, premier software platform within the packaging industry," said Chuck Schneider, CEO of Amtech. "The combined company will offer best-in-class, end-to-end solutions to meet our customers' packaging and labeling needs across the world, while optimizing their operations at both the enterprise and plant-level."

"We are thrilled to invest in the combination of the Amtech and Label Traxx," said Preston Thomas, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital. "We're excited about the value the combined platform will provide to all customers and the significant growth momentum of the business going forward."

Pete Leibman, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital, added, "Over the last several years, Amtech has experienced transformative growth, spurred by investments in R&D, new product offerings, and strategic acquisitions. The Company is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory through continuing new customer wins and additional acquisitions."

ABOUT AMTECH

Founded in 1981, Amtech Software is a leading provider of manufacturing ERP and MES software and technology solutions to the packaging industry. Amtech's fully-integrated, end-to-end product suite provides mission-critical solutions and a compelling value proposition to the full spectrum of manufacturers. Amtech's software solutions serve over 250 customers at over 700 manufacturing plants in North America, Europe, and Latin America. The Company is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT LABEL TRAXX

Label Traxx is a business management software provider for the label printing and flexible packaging segments of the packaging industry. With over 30 years of expertise, Label Traxx is recognized as a proven partner in helping customers improve efficiency and accelerate growth. Label Traxx's MIS and ERP solutions serve as the backbone of data for enterprise and plant-level management, and provides mission-critical functionalities including estimating, order management, inventory management, job costing, reporting, and many others. The Company's B2B and B2C customer portals and CRM sales portal products provide e-commerce and sales organization management solutions, and its MES products provide production planning, automated scheduling, and performance monitoring capabilities for its customers.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital and corporate carve-outs. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

